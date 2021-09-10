LANCASTER — After a slow first half, the Teays Valley Vikings collect 49 points in their win against Fairfield Union’s 22 marking the 50th career win for the team’s head coach.
Fiarfield Union opted to kick an onside kick to open the contest in Lancaster. The Vikings wasted no time putting points on the board thanks to some hard running by No. 33 Camden McDanel and No. 11 Tyler Love.
Near the Falcons 5-yard line, Teays Valley scored their first touchdown on the ground accompanied by a PAT putting the score at 7-0.
Following the Vikings’ score, Fairfield Union returned the favor by loading the offensive front and running on the ground. Roughly 10-yards out from Teays Valley’s endzone, the Falcons scored tying the game at 7-7 with under three minutes left in the first quarter.
The second offensive trip for the Vikings did not go as planned with Teays Valley punting to the ball to the Falcons towards the end of the first quarter. With the ball at the start of the second quarter, the first run play turned into a touchdown for the Falcons taking the lead at 14-7.
Getting the ball back on offense, McDanel had his number called roughly thirty yards out scoring on the ground putting the Vikings on an even level playing field — score 14-14.
Following another unsuccessful offensive trip for the Falcons, Vikings’ Love connected on a major pass, scoring with under four minutes left in the first half.
Further and knocking on Teays Valley’s door, the Falcons went back to their running game getting inside the Vikings’ 8-yard line. With eight second left in the half, a Falcon sweep to the boundary turned into another touchdown.
Going for the PAT, Fairfield Union’s kicker was injured after a Viking hit her after the kick forcing a penalty. With their kicker sidelined, the Falcons were successful on a two-point conversion taking the lead at 22-21 entering halftime.
Coming into the half, Teays Valley made key adjustments on defense shutting out the Falcons for the rest of the contest.
With a mixture of run and pass plays, the Vikings were able to mount a monstrous offensive attack putting up another 28 combined points — McDanel taking credit for three touchdowns.
As the seconds winded down, the varsity team congratulate head coach Mark Weber who surpassed the schools record of 50 wins in a career — previous record being 49.
NEXT
The Teays Valley Vikings are set to take on Liberty Union next Friday at home starting at 7 p.m.
SCORE FROM AROUND
Circleville 0, Bloom Carroll 46
Westfall 7, Paint Valley 42
Logan Elm 14, Hamilton Township 41
Amanda-Clearcreek 20, Liberty Union 10