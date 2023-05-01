COLUMBUS — On Friday night, the Teays Valley baseball team dominated Hamilton Township in a 10-0 win.
The Vikings quickly put two runs on the scoreboard in the first inning. In the top of the third inning Teays Valley scored four runs. Jeremiah Fabbro scored the first run of the inning for the Vikings when he scored on an error. Trevor Hamilton crossed home plate after Landon Vandegrift singled on a line drive. Ivan Smith was the next at bat for Teays Valley, he singled and Hayden Wells scored on the throw. With two outs, Wesley Henderson hit a ground ball and reached first base on an error. Vandegrift scored the final run of the inning for the Vikings.
The fourth inning was scoreless for both teams, but Teays Valley scored two more runs in the fifth. Landen McFarland doubled on a line drive, which gave Matt Farmer the opportunity to cross home plate. Maddox Rohner scored the second run of the inning after a sacrifice bunt by Fabbro. At the end of the fifth inning, Teays Valley held an 8-0 lead over Hamilton Township.
The Vikings scored their final two runs of the night in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs, Ben France grounded the ball into fielder’s choice and Vandegrift scored his third run of the night. Farmer scored on a throw after McFarland singled on a line drive.
The Teays Valley Vikings shut out Hamilton Township in a 10-0 victory.
Stats:
Landon Vandegrift: 3 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Jeremiah Fabbro: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Hayden Wells: 2 runs, 2 hits
Ivan Smith: 3 hits, 3 RBI
Trevor Hamilton: 1 run
Matt Farmer: 2 runs, 1 hit. Pitching: 0 hits allowed, 0 runs and earned runs allowed, 4 strikeouts.