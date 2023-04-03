CHILLICOTHE — The Teays Valley baseball team defeated Logan Elm 16-0 Friday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Vikings scored at least one run in each of the five innings played. In the second inning alone they scored six runs. Trevor Hamilton was the first and only score for the Vikings in the first inning.
In the second inning and after a first out for Teays Valley, Matthew Farmer and Landon Vandegrift scored. The very next batter saw a ground out for the Vikings, but not before Jeremiah Fabbro scored. The next three batters all saw scores for the Vikings, Wesley Henderson scored on an error, Hamilton scored on a single hit, and Hayden Wells scored on a triple. At the end of the second inning, Teays Valley led Logan Elm 7-0.
In the top of the third Landen McFarland and Fabbro scored on an error. In the top of the fourth, Farmer and Brody Mann scored on a single. Teays Valley scored five runs in the fifth and final inning to get the 16-0 win over Logan Elm.
Teays Valley baseball Coach Mark Colburn said his team wanted to be aggressive in the batter’s box and on the base paths when going against Logan Elm. They wanted to try and get on the scoreboard first while putting pressure on the Braves.
“We got some runs early but were undisciplined running the bases leading to some outs,” Colburn said.
Colburn said the Vikings were able to have such success in the second inning.
“We started with a hit batter and then were able to get the next two guys on by bunt,” he said. “After a line out, Wesley Henderson delivered a 2 RBI single to left. The last 3 runs of that inning were scored with 2 outs which we haven’t had much success with in the past.”
Hamilton scored on three runs and had two Runs Batted In (RBI) on Friday night. Colburn said he has been battling through a knee injury and it’s nice to see him have some success.
“He’s a talented ball player who adds a lot of speed to our lineup.”
Pitching for the Vikings was Farmer, who also had a good game, allowing only four hits and zero runs for Logan Elm. Colburn said Farmer has been a constant for the Vikings for the past two years.
“He has great control and can induce a lot of ground balls and weak contact when he lives low in the zone.
He takes a lot of pride in limiting walks and keeping his pitch count down, while collecting strikeouts along the way.”
Monday, Teays Valley had another conference game against Amanda-Clearcreek. Colburn said every game has its own importance, so they don’t put much emphasis on prior or future games.
“Amanda always plays us with a lot of effort and energy. They will come to our place and give us everything they got.”
Teays Valley stats:
Trevor Hamilton: 3 runs, 1 hit, 2 RBI
Hayden Wells: 1 run, 2 hits, 2 RBI
Matthew Farmer at bat: 3 runs, 1 hit. Pitching: 4 hits, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts
Jeremiah Fabbro: 2 runs, 2 hits