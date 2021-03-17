ASHVILLE — The spring sports' season is ready and ramping up quickly as several teams get their game plans ready for league competition. At Teays Valley High School, the Lady Vikings hope to get something they were robbed of last year — an actual season.
As the Lady Vikings softball team gathered safely for their scheduled picture day, head coach Derrick Hastler said he has high hopes coming into this season. With the cancellation of all spring sports last year, the squad hopes to take advantage of each day to get better, but at the end of the day, it’s all about having fun and enjoying what the sport has to offer.
“We had seven seniors last year,” Hastler told The Circleville Herald. “We had some high hopes for the season.”
Having high hopes for a season last year, the biggest disappointment to Hastler and the rest of his coaching staff was losing the seven seniors who served as vital leaders to the young players. Now that the season is just about to ramp up, the Lady Vikings are refocusing in on their core values and principles.
“Not having them around to continue those core values that we hold in high regard, I think that created a gap,” Hastler explained. “We are rebooting the culture again.”
Even with the absence of a dearly remembered senior class, Hastler shared that a few Lady Vikings have stepped up in leadership roles. Junior outfielder Emma Helwagen has stepped up as one of those key players for the Lady Vikings due to her willingness to step up, and not in a boisterous kind of way.
Additionally, the only two seniors on the team this year, Alyssa Brown and Kyra Darnell, have also stepped into leadership roles due to their experience being with the program.
“People respect them and they do not abuse being a senior,” Hastler said. “I think that goes a long way with the other girls [on the team].”
With no actual season last year, the Lady Vikings are itching to get out onto the diamond. Hastler noted this season means a lot for the program as some members of the team graduated on a sour note — not being able to have their senior season.
“It means a lot to us as coaches,” Hastler said.
On the team’s field, there is a line outside the dugout that paired with a sign also outside the dugout labeled the “720 Line” to commemorate the seven seniors who had their season taken away from the 2020 pandemic.
As the 44th softball team in Teays Valley athletics history, Hastler has emphasized the tradition that the previous 43 teams have left behind. Reminding his players of how short high school softball can be, Hastler hopes to instill confidence and consistency in his team while keeping high hopes alive.
Last summer, members of the Lady Vikings team participated in travel softball — keeping their skills up to date. However, the Teays Valley coaching staff did not have a chance to see members perform or practice.
“Personality wise, we are doing a great job and the girls seem to be getting along very well,” Hastler commented.
Team chemistry is one of the main focal points as the season starts as the Lady Vikings get ready to go headfirst into a competitive league. Bloom Carroll stands out as one of the teams to lookout for this season as they have a well-known pitcher.
Several teams in the Mid-State League also boast new head coaches and staff. Hastler commented that with new coaches in the area, he is ready to see how their coaching styles add to the already competitive MSL.
With a wealth of respect for his team, Hastler wants to instill that his Lady Vikings are people before they are athletes.
“We’ve been really lucky that the softball part has been successful in the past,” Hastler said. “But I think a big part of that is the investment into the people.”
Below is the tentative schedule for the Lady Vikings for the 2021 season:
3/22 @ Grove City (scrimmage) — 5:15 p.m.
3/23 @ Dublin Coffman (scrimmage) — 5:30 p.m.
3/31 @ Jonathan Alder — 5:30 p.m.
4/3 Groveport Invitational: Central Crossing and Steubenville (double header) — 10 a.m. and 12p.m.
4/5 vs. Logan Elm — 5:15 p.m.
4/7 @ Liberty Union — 5:15 p.m.
4/8 vs. Lancaster — 5:15 p.m.
4/9 vs. Circleville — 5:15 p.m.
4/10 @ Symmes Valley (double header) — 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
4/12 @ Amanda-Clearcreek — 5:15 p.m.
4/13 @ Marysville — 5:30 p.m.
4/14 @ Bloom Carroll — 5:15 p.m.
4/16 @ Hamilton Township — 5:15 p.m.
4/19 vs. Fairfield Union — 5:15 p.m.
4/20 @Hilliard Darby — 5:15 p.m.
4/21 @ Logan Elm — 5:15 p.m.
4/23 vs. Liberty Union — 5:15 p.m.
4/24 vs. North Union (double header) — 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
426 @ Circleville — 5:15 p.m.
4/28 vs. Amanda-Clearcreek — 5:15 p.m.
4/30 vs. Bloom Carroll — 5:15 p.m.
5/1 @ Hillsdale and Cardington (double header) — 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
5/3 vs. Hamilton Twp. — 5:15 p.m.
5/5 @ Fairfield Union — 5:15 p.m.