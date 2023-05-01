Last week, the Teays Valley tennis team defeated Circleville and Fisher Catholic to clinch the 2023 Mid-State League (MSL) Championship title. Last Wednesday, Teays Valley beat Circleville 4-1. Owen Kennedy got the win on first singles in two sets with scores of 6-0 and 6-1. Luke Burgett got the win on second singles with set scores of 6-2 and 6-4. On third singles, McCoy Samlow got the win for the Vikings by going 6-0 in both sets. Kika Lavrador and Simon Jones got the win for Teays Valley on first doubles with set scores of 6-4 and 6-2. Circleville’s Liam Goodhart and Slater Search got the win on second doubles for the Tigers. Teays Valley got a 4-1 win over the Tigers. On Thursday night, the Vikings took on Fisher Catholic and dominated in a 5-0 win. On first singles for Teays Valley was Lavrador who got the win by going 7-5 in the first set and 6-4 in the second. Kennedy was on second singles and got the win for the Vikings going 6-1 and 6-0. On third singles was Baltazar Boleto who defeated his opponent in two sets, going 6-1 and 6-3. Burgett and Samlow got Teays Valley a win on first doubles in two sets, going 7-5 and 6-1. And finally, on second doubles were Jones and Cam Elliot who defeated their opponents 6-2 and 6-0. The Teays Valley 5-0 victory over Fisher Catholic clinched the 2023 MSL Championship title for the Vikings. After clinching the title, Vikings’ Coach Shelia Clements discussed how the team prepared for the game against Circleville. “We’ve spent a lot of time on developing strong and consistent first serves as well as ball control and placement on volleys. I think the team did a great job in this area. We wanted to win as many courts as possible at this match because we knew the MSL point tally was close and we had Bloom Carroll nipping at our heels.” Clements said she has a tremendous amount of confidence in her players because of the amount of time they have invested in them. “We invest a lot of time developing all aspects of their game, as well as a lot of court time playing doubles and singles, I felt really good about our prospects going into the match on all five courts.” Overall, in the game against Circleville, Clements thought the team did an amazing job, and the only court they struggled on was second doubles. “The only court we had a bit of trouble with was second doubles, but that was a very close match, going to 3 sets and a tie-breaker mixed in as well. Circleville’s second doubles team just did a better job keeping the ball away from the net person, as the players were fairly evenly matched on both sides of the net. We walked away with a 4-1 victory and we were happy with that.” As far as the match against Fisher Catholic, Clements said the team’s determination and focus to win spoke to their abilities as players to perform under pressure. “Our 1st singles player had a slow start and got behind 5-2, but Kika Lavrador battled back, winning 5 games in a row to win the 1st set 7-5 and closed out her court with a 2nd set win of 6-4. Lavrador was the last to come off the court and her victory sealed the deal on our 2023 MSL Title!” Clements said in 2022 Teays Valley lost the MSL title by one point, so to flip the script this season was an amazing feeling. “The players have worked very hard all season long, elevating their game and adding more tools, skills, and strategies to their game, making them tough competitors on the courts. I am extraordinarily proud of my team and all they’ve accomplished this season on the courts. They prevailed during a pressure-filled season!”
Teays Valley sweeps Fisher Catholic to clinch MSL Championship
- By Alicia Caple
Sports Editor
By Alicia Caple Sports Editor
