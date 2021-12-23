ASHVILLE— Teays Valley swim coach Shelly Arledge is proud of her team, her kids. After taking over last season, in a year filled with uncertainty, sudden changes and fear because of COVID-19, Arledge was able to find success with her dedicated team of swimmers.
The boys’ swim team won the MSL in spring 2021 and the girls’ swim team finished second.
Of course, past seasons are never a sure predictor of the next in sports. Arledge, however, knew her athletes could repeat their success from 2020-21. She made some immediate changes to the offseason. Now at Teays Valley, swimmers are expected to weight lift during the summer and during the season. Also during the season, the teams are now back to five days a week of practice.
Led by Arledge’s clear dedication, the swim program at Teays Valley grew from 15 last season to 23 this year. The schedule for this year also grew. So far, the Vikings have competed in seven events with another five on the calendar for 2022.
________________
The Vikings kicked off the season right after Thanksgiving with a meet against Lancaster.
The results were split. The boys’ team fell a little short of Lancaster with a final score of 602-514. Still, individually the meet showed a lot of promise.
Freshman Wyatt Rathgaber finished first in the 50m freestyle. Sophomore Zach Helenthal also had a first place finish, in the 100m backstroke. The last first place finisher for Teays Valley was sophomore McCoy Samlow in the 200m individual medley.
The girls’ team versus Lancaster were more successful as a whole, beating Lancaster 481-432.
Senior CJ Arledge started her last season in high school off strong, winning the 200m individual medley and the 100m freestyle races. Keeping it in the family, CJ’s sister Lauren Arledge, a sophomore at Teays Valley, also won two races.
Lauren finished first in the 200m freestyle and the 50m freestyle races. Senior Wylee Whittredge also had a first place finish, taking the top spot in the 100m backstroke event.
________________
The meet against Lancaster was a head-to-head matchup, but the Vikings’ next meet was a true test in a deeper field.
On Dec. 4 the teams competed in the Roosenberg Invitational at Ohio University.
In the boys’ events, 36 teams competed and in the girls’ events the Lady Vikings were one of 33 teams.
Up against some steep competition the Vikings looked sharp. The boys’ team finished in eighth place, getting points from four swimmers in six different events. Once again, freshman Wyatt Rathgaber shined in individual events, as well as being part of the team’s two relay teams.
Fellow freshman Dom Whittredge had an impressive finish in the 50m freestyle race, Whittredge tied for tenth place with a finals time of 25 minutes, 31 seconds.
Not to be outdone, the girls’ team finished the whole event in seventh place out of 33 teams.
The Lady Vikings also had a lot of success from their underclassmen. Lauren Arleadge had another great outing. She finished third in the 100m backstroke and fourth in the 100m butterfly. Seniors CJ Arledge and Wylee Whittredge also earned the team points in individual events.
Arledge, Arledge and Whittredge were joined by freshman Laney Tussing for both the 200m individual medley relay and the 200m freestyle relay. The quartet finished in sixth place in both relays.
________________
In the teams’ most recent outing, they competed in the Northwest Classic against 50 teams.
This event included preliminary races before a swimmer could qualify for the final round.
Out of such a large field, and with an extra round thrown in, the Vikings were once again facing a new challenge for the season.
Lauren Arledge had the best showing out of both the boys and the girls, finishing fifth overall in the final for the 100m butterfly. She also finished no. 12 in the 500m freestyle.
For the boys’ team, the highest finish was for Wyatt Rathgaber, also in the 100m butterfly, who placed twenty-sixth.
________________
Looking to the future, both of the Teays Valley swim teams are on the rise.
The next highlight for the teams is on Jan. 8 when they host a meet for several county teams.
That Saturday is also senior day to honor the six seniors competing this season.