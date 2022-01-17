ASHVILLE— Teays Valley swimming is a family affair this season. Senior CJ Arledge, who has been having a standout season, spends just as much time tracking her own growth and progress as she does her sister's, Sophomore Lauren Arledge.
Speaking to The Herald on Saturday, CJ was excited to brag about her younger sister, promising that Lauren will break the record for most points in a season for a Teays Valley girls' swimmer this year.
As a senior, CJ wants to make sure she helps her sister and the team succeed this year, and end her high school career on a high note.
"I feel like the team as a whole has been living up to our expectations after losing MSL last year. We've been working hard to try to come back this year and win, both on the girls and boys side and we've all been putting in the work both in the weight room and in the pool. So we're excited to see how MSL goes."
Last week, the team made sure CJ and the other four seniors were recognized for their hard work and dedication.
At the TV Invitational, hosted at the Pickaway County YMCA, the school honored the seniors before competition started. The results of the invitational show just how much CJ, Lauren and the team's effort is paying off.
The Lady Vikings finished first out of seven teams with 453 total points. Individually, the Arledge sisters had three first place finishes. Lauren had two first place finishes, in the 100m butterfly and the 100m backstroke, and CJ finished first in the 100m breaststroke and third in the 50m freestyle.
Another top swimmer for the Lady Vikings was senior Wylee Whittredge, who finished first in the 50m freestyle and third in the 100m breaststroke.
In the boys' competition, the Vikings again finished first as a team with 355 points.
Seniors Nathan Chapman and Nate Reynard had strong showings in their individual events. Chapman finished third in both the 200m freestyle and the 100m breaststroke, while Reynard finished first in the 100m freestyle and fourth in the 50m freestyle.