GAHANNA — Teays Valley took first place first place at the Mid-State League (MSL) swim meet on Saturday.
Circleville and Logan Elm also competed in the meet on Saturday. The Circleville boys’ team placed sixth and the girls’ team placed fifth. The Logan Elm girls’ team placed fourth and the boys’ team came in second place.
Logan Elm set 25 personal records at the MSL meet. On the girls’ team Lindsey Bright had two first place finishes in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle. Madeline Kohli set two personal records to earn ninth place in the 200-yard Individual Meadly and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke. Rachel Peters also set two personal records including shaving off over two seconds on her time to place ninth in the 100-yard freestyle. Cara Wilson set a big personal record on the 500-yard freestyle when she shaved 45.4 seconds off her time to place 11th.
Owen Braun had a big day with two personal records; placed second in the 100-yard freestyle, and his first place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke set the meet record. The old time was 1:13.91 and Braun’s time was 1:11.20.
Will Higginbotham also set two personal records. He placed second in the 50-yard freestyle and third place in the 100-yard backstroke.
Braves’ Coach Chad Conley credits the three seniors on the team, Braun, Stella Jones and Marisa Hunsicker for the success on Saturday.
“I credit them for their leadership and continuing the buy-in of the team.”
Conley also said the team has been improving all year long and as a team have combined well over 100 personal records so far this season.
Coach talked about Braun’s performance, one of the swimmers who had two personal records on the day, and set a new meet record.
“At the time, it was a shock to us,” Conley said about Braun’s new record. “He won the 100-yard breaststroke and we were just really happy with a win. And then over the public address system they announced it was a meet record.”
“I’m just really proud and happy for Owen. It is a well deserved win for him.”
Conley also talked about how Bright did during the meet and how she continues to advance.
“She’s always had some remarkable times.”
Last year, Bright competed in the state meet in the 500. According to Conley, Bright is the fourth person in Logan Elm history, dating back to the early 1990s, to make it to the state meet.
Overall, Conley is really happy for all of the swimmers.
“They stepped up and did a remarkable job at the meet and all their hard work throughout the year has paid off.”
The Braves are back in the water at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday against East Clinton, Circleville, and Zane Trace.
Teays Valley Coach Shelly Arledge also discussed how the meet went for both teams.
The first place MSL win by the girls’ team is the first in program history for the Lady Vikings. Arledge talked about how the team reacted when they found out.
“I was holding my daughter’s (Lauren) hand because she’s been a part of this for the last three years and I had her go up and get the trophy with me. I had tears coming out of my eyes. I was just overjoyed to know that the girls’ have put in so much hard work.
I guess it just hit me when I got home. Being a part of history is part of something special and you never plan on it.”
Arledge contributes the success at the MSL meet this year to the steady growth of the program over the years. This year at the MSL the boys’ team won nine of the 11 events. For the girls’ team, it was important to put at least three, but sometimes four, swimmers in each event in order to get points.
“In some of those events, all four swimmers scored in the top 12.”
Arledge said their relays struggled this year, but they still earned points.
“It’s something to work on and something to learn how to set those up.”
Lauren Arledge had a big night by placing first in the 100-yard butterfly and backstroke and second in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay. She also set a meet record in the 100-yard butterfly.
Ryleigh McCoy finished first in the 100-yard freestyle, placed second in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay, and third place in the 50-yard freestyle. Shelly Arledge said this is McCoy’s first year swimming as she used to play basketball.
“She’s a pure athlete and I think that’s what helps her.”
McCoy Samlow also had a good meet taking eight seconds off his 200-yard freestyle time.
The Vikings are now preparing for the Sectional meet that will take place on February 11.