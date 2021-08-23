PICKERINGTON — The second Mid-State League golf tournament took place in Pickerington this past weekend with Teays Valley taking second, Logan Elm fourth, Circleville fifth and Amanda-Clearcreek finishing in sixth.
The Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs took first place at Turnberry this past weekend finishing with a 333 team score.
The Teays Valley Vikings claimed second place with a total team score of 337, almost enough for first.
The Fairfield Union Falcons took third place with a team score of 344.
The Logan Elm Braves finished in fourth place with a team score of 347, followed by the Circleville Tigers who took fifth with 370.
Circleville’s Jack Holcomb (74) received a medal for being the tournament’s best golfer.
The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces took sixth with a team score of 397.
Liberty Union claimed seventh with 412 and Hamilton Township took last place with 548.