PICKERINGTON — The second Mid-State League golf tournament took place in Pickerington this past weekend with Teays Valley taking second, Logan Elm fourth, Circleville fifth and Amanda-Clearcreek finishing in sixth.

The Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs took first place at Turnberry this past weekend finishing with a 333 team score.

The Teays Valley Vikings claimed second place with a total team score of 337, almost enough for first.

The Fairfield Union Falcons took third place with a team score of 344.

The Logan Elm Braves finished in fourth place with a team score of 347, followed by the Circleville Tigers who took fifth with 370.

Circleville’s Jack Holcomb (74) received a medal for being the tournament’s best golfer.

The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces took sixth with a team score of 397.

Liberty Union claimed seventh with 412 and Hamilton Township took last place with 548.

Trending Recipe Videos


 
 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments