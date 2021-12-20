ASHVILLE— The Vikings wrestling team is at the top. The team competed at the Barnesville Doan Ford Invitational, over the weekend, where they finished in first place out of 22 schools.
With a wrestler entered in 13 out of 14 weight classes Teays Valley finished 2.5 points ahead of Barnesville in second. Nine wrestlers placed in the top six in their weight class, including three first place wins.
Juniors Gunner Havens, Camden McDanel and Joey Thurston won the 106, 190 and 285 weight class, respectively. Havens, McDanel and Thurston are no strangers to the top; The trio all qualified for states at the end of last season.
Outside of the team’s three first place wins, the Vikings had two wrestlers finish in third place, one fourth place finish, two wrestlers in fifth place and one sixth place finish.
Two freshmen placed in their respective weight classes. Roman Younger finished third in the 138 class and Aiden Kennedy finished fourth in the 150 class.
The final four wrestlers to place were seniors Kadin Walls, Zander Graham and Avery Palermini, as well as sophomore Wesley Henderson.
Walls was another third place finisher for Teays Valley, making the podium in the 120 weight class. Graham, a 2020 state qualifier, finished sixth in the 144 weight class at Barnesville.
Palermini, who competed in the 157 weight class, finished the invitational in fifth place. Henderson, in his first meet this season, finished fifth in the 126 weight class.
In addition to winning the 190 weight class, McDanel was also awarded meet MVP. He won two matches by pin and two by decision, including in the first place match that ended in a 6-4 decision after a tiebreaker.
The Vikings wrestling team will be back on the mat in the new year. For now, they go into holiday break riding high.