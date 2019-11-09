With the field turf necessary to host Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff games following the first round, Viking Stadium is again in the hosting mix.
Teays Valley is slated to host a Division III, Region 11 semifinal on Friday night when unbeatens Jackson and Jonathan Alder invade Ashville. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Jackson (11-0) won the Frontier Athletic Conference championship and is coming off a 70-28 thumping of Centennial last week to open the postseason.
Jonathan Alder (11-0), which has been a scrimmage opponent for years to help prepare the Vikings for the regular-season, won the Central Buckeye Conference, and opened postseason play last week with a 35-13 win over Sheridan.
It'll be the first time Teays Valley has hosted a neutral playoff game since 2008, when Logan Elm defeated Chillicothe 28-14.
Shortly after that game, the OHSAA made it mandatory that host facilities have field turf to hold neutral site games. This is the first season that field turf has graced the playing surface in Viking Stadium.