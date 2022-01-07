ASHVILLE— Senior Day is a time honored tradition for high school sports teams and Teays Valley Swimming will follow that tradition Saturday afternoon.
The boys and girls of the Vikings swim program are hosting an invitational at the Pickaway County YMCA. The event is set to start at 1 p.m. and will feature several area schools. Hamilton Township, Adena and Bloom-Carroll are among the teams invited to compete against Teays Valley.
This season there are four seniors on the boys’ team and two on the girls’ team.
Second-year head coach Shelly Arledge is sad to see so many swimmers leave the program.
“I do worry about the seniors leaving, just because I have a core six and it’s going to be hard to replace those [swimmers].” Arledge said in December.
However, the program has grown under Arledge. This season, 23 swimmers make up the Teays Valley team and Saturday they will all be at the YMCA to honor their seniors.