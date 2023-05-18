HILLIARD — The Teays Valley track and field team competed in the Division I Central District Championships on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday night, the Vikings competed in the field events. Jackson Perry was the only Viking to compete in the boys’ pole vault event. He finished the event in sixth place with a personal record of 12’ 8”. Katie Reynard and Payton Sayre competed in the girls’ pole vault event and finished ninth and tied for tenth respectively.
Viking Tristian Graham competed in both the shot put and discus event. Graham finished ninth in the shot put event with 41-09.50 (12.74m) and fifth in the discus throw with 134-01 (40.87m).
Sophia Seymour also placed fifth in the girls’ discus event with 114-04 (34.85m). Madison Burriss finished ninth in the same event with 97-00 (29.57m).
Viking Lauren Sharrock placed fifth in the long jump event with a jump of 16-04.75 (5.00m).
In the high jump event, Dominic Doan placed eighth with 5-10.00 (1.78m). On the girls’ side, Shae Shackleford finished in 14th place and Brooklyn placed 10th.
On Thursday Teays Valley competed in the running events. Drew Moore competed in the semifinals in the 110-meter hurdles and finished sixth with a time of 16.00. His performance earned him a spot in the running finals which will happen on Saturday.
The girls’ 4x200-meter relay team of Sharrock, Kate Ridley, Kaitlyn Stiffler, and Ryleigh McCoy qualified for finals on Saturday with a time of 1.49.93.
McCoy also advanced to the running finals in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.57.
Kate Charter will also run Saturday in the 1600-meter run, there was no prelim for this event on Thursday. There was also no prelim race for the boys’ and girls’ 3200-meter run. Charter and Katy Zang will run the girls’ 3200-meter for the Vikings on Saturday and Joey Williams and Jerry O’Dell will run for the boys’ competition.
The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team just missed the cutoffs for finals on Saturday by one place. They finished ninth with a time of 51.97, eighth place finished with a time of 51.80.
With six of 17 events scored, the Teays Valley girls’ team is currently in 10th place and the boys’ team is tied at 9th.
The running finals will take place at Hilliard Darby High School. Teays Valley will start their meet at 3 p.m.
