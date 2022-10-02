ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley Vikings defeated Circleville 28-0 under the lFriday night lights.
There was a huge home crowd presence to cheer on the Vikings, and a good turnout for the visiting Circleville Tigers.
To start the chilly night, Circleville kicked off to Teays Valley.
After converting one first down, the Vikings punted on third and six.
On the second play on offense for Circleville, Teays Valley’s Cavin McDowell intercepted a pass and ran it to the 17-yard line.
The Vikings went for it on a fourth down, but the Circleville defense got an impressive stop on the 10-yard line.
With Circleville on offense, Scott Moats ran for a first down. On the very next play, the Vikings got a 3-yard tackle for loss. Two plays later, Circleville punts on fourth and three.
On the first play with the Vikings on offense, quarterback Kaden Hines threw an incomplete pass. However, his next pass was complete to Harrison Payne for a first down. After a good stop for Circleville on defense, they were penalized for a facemask penalty, erasing the good play they just had.
On the next play, Hines threw a slightly underthrown deep pass, but the receiver was able to come back to catch the ball in the red zone.
With 1:11 left in the quarter, Teays Valley’s Gavin Karshner (16) ran in for the first touchdown of the night. The extra point by Cale Clifton (22) was good.
Circleville started the second quarter on offense.
Quarterback Moats picked up a first down on a third down. Two plays later, Moats ran for another first down for the Tigers on a second down. Moats continued his impressive drive when he ran for a first down to Teays Valley’s 20-yard line.
With the play clock running down on a third and six in the red zone for the Tigers, coach Steve Evans took a timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Moats threw to the endzone but the pass fell incomplete.
The Tigers decided to go for it on a fourth and six, Moats threw a pass to the end zone again, but the pass was incomplete. This caused a turnover on downs, giving Teays Valley possession at their own 10-yard line with 7:11 left in the half.
The next series saw a hard-fought match by both teams.
Teays Valley Hines threw a deep pass which was broken up by Circleville’s defensive back Omari Graham (9). After a few more plays, Hines threw a deep pass to Payne, who was tackled at Circleville’s 29-yard line.
The offense gained a few more yards before encountering a fourth down. Coach Mark Weber decided to go for it, but Circleville’s defense made the impressive stop at the 24-yard line.
After converting a third and eight earlier in the series, the Circleville offense got called for a false start, making the original third and two a more difficult third and seven. The team was unable to get a first down, so the series ended in a punt.
In the last minute of the quarter, Teays Valley converted a fourth and one. On the next play, Hines threw a long pass to Trent Wolpert (1) for a first down.
With seven seconds left in the half, Hines ran for a touchdown, the extra point by Clifton was good.
Going into the half, Teays Valley led 14-0.
To start the second half, Teays Valley kicked off to Circleville.
On Circleville’s first offensive series they were stopped in three downs.
Teays Valley started their offensive drive just past the 50-yard line after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Circleville.
Just a few plays later, Wolpert caught a pass in the endzone for a touchdown. The extra point was good. Teays Valley led 21-0 with 7:47 left in the quarter.
The Circleville offense marched down the field on their offensive drive after the touchdown. Teays Valley got a defensive stop on a third and 13, but they were called for defensive holding. Therefore, Circleville got to replay the down which was a more manageable third and two.
On the next play Moats ran from the Circleville 48-yard line to Teays Valley’s 27-yard line. A personal foul for hands to the face by Teays Valley gave the Tigers some free yards. Later in the series, Circleville’s Jude Blair fumbled the ball, but recovered it for the Tigers.
On fourth down, Circleville was about to attempt a field goal when Teays Valley got called for being offside. This moved the ball 5-yards closer to the field goal post. However, the field goal attempt by Moats was blocked, leaving a 0 on the scoreboard for the Tigers.
On the first play in the fourth quarter, Moats threw a deep pass to Daniel Cutliff (2) who juggled the ball and then caught it.
A couple plays later Moats ran for a first down on third and nine. Two plays later, on second and 11, Circleville was called for a false start which pushed them back 5-yards.
Now second and 16, Teays Valley got called for pass interference. On the next play, Circleville gets called for offensive holding and it was now second and 17 for the Tigers.
On a fourth down attempt, a pass by Moats was intercepted by Teays Valley’s Richard Odum (7).
Teays Valley took their series down to Circleville’s 20-yard line. On a first and 20 due to a penalty on the Vikings, they fumble the ball but recover it to retain possession.
And with 55 seconds left in the game, Teays Valley’s Gavin Sparks catches a pass for a touchdown. The extra point was good.
The final score was Teays Valley 28 and Circleville 0.
Overall, on the night Teays Valley had 399-yards on offense, 268-yards passing, 131-yards rushing, time of possession was 23:43, and were 53.8% on third down conversions.
Circleville had 229-yards on offense, 157-yards rushing, 72-yards passing, time of possession was 24:01, and had 4 punts for an average of 36.5-yards.
Both teams played a clean first half, but both ended the night with five penalties for 50-yards.
Odum from Teays Valley rushed for 65-yards on the night and Karshner rushed for 45-yards.
Graham had a kickoff return for Circleville for 35-yards and Moats rushed for 108-yards on the night.
Up next for Teays Valley is an away game against Amanda-Clearcreek on October 7 at 7 p.m.
Circleville plays that same day against Hamilton Township and celebrates homecoming.