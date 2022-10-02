TV crowd photo

The crowd cheers on the Vikings as they run onto the field Friday night to play Circleville.

 By Alicia Caple/Circleville Herald

ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley Vikings defeated Circleville 28-0 under the lFriday night lights.

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

