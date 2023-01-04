ASHVILLE — At the end of last year it was announced that Teays Valley hired Brian Cross as their new head football coach.
The Board is set to vote on their approval on Monday, January 9.
Cross has an impressive resume that spans decades and different coaching positions. He started out his coaching career at a small school in Northeast Ohio for three years. A couple of years later he went to Grove City and coached there for 16 years. Five years after his stint at Grove City he was the head coach at Olentangy Orange for six years, then was the head coach for five years at Bishop Ready. Cross spent last year as the Offensive Coordinator at Westerville Central.
Some of Cross’ coaching accolades include AP Division I and II Coach of the Year, Ohio Capital Conference Coach of the Year, Central District Coach of the Year, Columbus City League Coach of the Year, and in 2020 he was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
Alongside of coaching, Cross taught in the classroom for 33 years before he retired in 2015 as a physical education teacher.
So, after such a storied career, what drew Cross to apply to the Teays Valley head coach position? Well, there were many things about Teays Valley that impressed him.
“The last four years I wanted to be a head coach again,” Cross said. “I was really impressed with how Teays Valley took care of everything, including the field.”
Cross said he had also heard that Teays Valley had built a new sports complex.
“It just seemed to me that athletics were pretty important to the school district, and I was impressed with how well everything was taken care of.”
Cross said he applied for the job because he thought he could help the team in their transition to the Ohio Capital Conference (OCC) because he has 23 years of experience in that conference. Cross knows the move to a new conference will be challenging, but he said he likes challenges. He has also been in a similar situation to the one Teays Valley is about to face.
“When I took the Olentangy job it was a brand-new school, and we didn’t have any seniors our first year,” he said. “We were Division II and played some smaller schools the first year and struggled a little bit, but we were in the OCC. It was kind of like how Teays Valley is going from the Mid-State League (MSL) to the OCC. For me, it just kind of fit together, and I was fortunate enough to get the job.”
Cross explained the biggest difference between the MSL and the OCC is the number of players on each team, meaning most teams they face will be Division I schools.
“There are a lot of good football players and teams in the MSL. Teams in the MSL are more likely to have around 40 kids on the sidelines, whereas teams in the OCC will have closer to 70.”
In Cross’ opinion, football is a numbers game, so a team who has more players to choose from will have more talent in numbers. Currently, Teays Valley is one of the bigger schools in the MSL, but when they go into the OCC, most likely they’ll be one of the smaller schools as they’ll be Division II.
As preparations get underway for another year of football, Cross said his highest priority is to try and put together the best coaching staff that he can. The next priority will be to get the weight room started and having the players develop a team first attitude.
“Developing a team first attitude is critical. It’s about the team, not me,” he said.
Even though he was just hired, Cross already has some goals in mind for the 2023 season. The team’s first goal is to develop that team first mentality.
“The second goal is to be as physical as a football team as we can. I think we can do that by getting bigger and stronger in the weight room. And with this being the last year in the MSL, our goal will be to win the league championship. Your goal always should be to make the playoffs, so we would like to make the Division II playoffs,” he said.
In terms of how Cross is going to help his team achieve these goals, he believes work ethic is the most important thing.
“We must develop a work ethic that we believe that we can attempt to outwork everybody. We are going to coach our kids hard and push our kids hard.
We want to develop that team first attitude, and I think if we do that, then everything else will take care of itself.”
“They key thing for us is to be a team that doesn’t beat ourselves,” Cross said. “If you beat us, we want it to be because you beat us. We didn’t make mistakes; we didn’t turn the ball over or get penalties.”
Cross said he is very excited to be the head coach of the Teays Valley football team.
“So far, everyone I’ve met has been positive towards the football program and excited to go into the OCC,” he said. “The thing I want everybody to know is we’ve got one more year in the MSL and we want to do everything we can to be the best team in our league this year.”