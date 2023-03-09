Teays Valley senior Joey Thurston is the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week!
Thurston won a thrilling overtime match last weekend at the District Championship to earn a District Title in the heavyweight class. His win qualified him for the State competition this weekend.
Thurston started wrestling when he was in the second grade, which is the first time Teays Valley wrestling coach Todd Nace saw him wrestle.
“He was an average little kid doing the average little kid stuff,” Nace said about how Thurston wrestled as an 8-year-old. “When he got to middle school, he started to get more serious about wrestling.”
Coach said Thurston was always in the heavyweight class, so he knew what to expect once he got to high school. Nace said Thurston is mild mannered both when he wrestles and in his everyday life.
“He can put his emotions into the matches, and when it’s positive, you can tell the difference,” Nace said. “It’s the same way in everyday life for Thurston. You know he’s in the room, and when he speaks, they listen.”
In terms of how Thurston prepares for upcoming matches, Nace said it hasn’t changed in the last four years.
“Our coaches work with him and sometimes we had to bring a person from outside to work with him because of his size.”
The last two years Thurston has trained with fellow Teays Valley wrestler Tristin Graham, who is in a similar weight-class to him.
Nace said Thurston does what he needs to do to be ready to compete and that’s also how he lives his life.
“His preparation for the matches is to grind it out, eat right, and get the right sleep.”
Coach said he was excited and ecstatic about Thurston’s performance at districts, and not just because he won.
“I think it was his approach to the matches and his ability to understand where he needed to be in all those matches,” Nace said. “He let it rip this time and he came out of top. He showed some determination, desire, and drive on that last takedown.”
According to Nace, Thurston is the teammate you always want, and he leads by example.
“He’ll tell you how it is and when we do drills, he is always doing his best, which makes other kids have to try harder as well.”
Nace said he and the team are so proud of Thurston.
“I’m just so proud of him and the way that he has overcome some adversity in his life over the last couple of years.”
Thurston started wrestling because one of his friends did it and it’s a family affair. Thurston’s father and uncles also wrestled.
Thurston’s favorite part of wrestling is getting his hand raised at the end of a match.
“It’s always the best thing knowing that your hard work paid off and feeling like you got the monkey off your back once you get your hand raised,” he said.
His favorite memory from the four years he has been on the Teays Valley team happened last week when he won a District Title. But he also has good memories of home meets.
“The home meets are always a lot of fun, especially the heavyweight match because it’s the last match of the night,” Thurston said.
Thinking back on his wrestling career, another moment that he enjoyed was when he first started wrestling.
“When I was first getting into this sport, and my dad was teaching me how to wrestle, he showed me a lot of new moves that I still use 10 years later. That just makes me happy.”
Thurston took those moves 10 years later when he had an incredible performance at the District Championship. Just before the matches started, he said he had to keep calm and keep breathing through the match.
“I had recently lost to a few guys who were at Districts, but I knew I had to come in and keep my composure, and just know that I work harder than these guys,” he said. “I want this a lot more than them and if I could keep myself calm throughout the match, I knew I could win.”
The final match was an extra challenge for Thurston because it went into overtime.
“All it took was tricking your mind and telling your mind to keep going. If you can trick your mind to do that, you can do a lot of stuff you didn’t think you could do.”
Get to know more about Joey Thurston:
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Mexican Food
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Step Brothers
Q: Favorite candy?
A: Bubble gum
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: John Jones (UFC)
Q: What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?
A: Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a match?
A: 30 minutes before a match I try and do deep breathing exercises and keep my heart rate down.
Q: Do you have any plans to continue wrestling after high school? If so, where would you like to go?
A: Yes, I hope to.