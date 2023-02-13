Teays Valley wrestling 1st place MSL 2023 Tournament

The Teays Valley wrestling team celebrates their first place finish at the Mid-State League Tournament on Friday.

 Submitted photo

CARROLL – Teays Valley’s wrestling team captured its fourth straight Mid-State League (MSL) title Friday night.


