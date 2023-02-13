CARROLL – Teays Valley’s wrestling team captured its fourth straight Mid-State League (MSL) title Friday night.
The latest win is Teays Valley’s 18th MSL title in program history.
Vikings’ took home the title with an overall score of 246, in second place was Logan Elm with a score of 140.5, and Bloom-Carroll came in third with 115. Circleville came in fourth place with a score of 88.
Teays Valley had eight wrestlers crowned as champions. Both Gunner Havens in the 113-weight class and Joey Thurston in the 285-weight class won a MSL title for the fourth time. Camden McDanel in the 190-weight class won his third MSL title. McDanel was also awarded the Most Valuable Wrestler of the MSL Tournament.
Also coming in first place in the 120-weight class was Josh Zimmer. In the 138-weight class Roman Younger got first place. Also coming in first place for the Vikings was Aiden Kennedy in the 157-weight class, Austin Blackburn in the 165-weight class, and Ethan Schwalbauch in the 175-weight class.
Vikings’ Coach Todd Nace said the group has worked really hard all year. The team started preparing for this season last April when they started in the weight room.
Nace said with eight champions he could talk about them all.
“Seniors Gunner and Joey winning four [MSL titles] and Camden winning three are a great accomplishment.”
Nace said Zimmer was seeded fifth and beat two upper classmen and a state qualifier. He also said Younger, Kennedy, and Schwalbauch had a great tournament.
“Junior Austin Blackburn has put in a lot of time. He was not in the lineup last year and is now a league champion.”
The team has the next week off from competitions.
“We will let them have some fun and enjoy the time off,” Nace said. “Then we will get back to work for the Sectional Tournament.”
Nace thanked those around him for supporting the Vikings all season long.
“I would like to thank the coaching staff for all the hard work they put in, and the administrators that came out to support the team. Also, I would like to thank the parents and the fans.”
Other results for Teays Valley at the MSL Tournament:
• Ava Miller finished third in the 106-weight class.
• Braxton Sheets finished third in the 126-weight class.
• Wesley Henderson placed second in the 144-weight class.
• Owen Robinette finished third in the 150-weight class.
• Gavin Karshner placed third in the 215-weight class.
Logan Elm had two MSL champions at the tournament. Dawsen Hudson placed first in the 106-weight class and Gavin Hoover placed first in the 126-weight class.
Braves’ Coach Jake Daniels said he is happy for both Hudson and Hoover for their accomplishment.
“Dawsen has been wrestling well this year. Gavin beat a really good kid from Teays in the semi. He’s been working hard.”
Daniels also said Hunter Schoenborn and Bryce Perkins had a good night, they came up short in the end, but they wrestled well. Schoenborn placed second in the 150-weight class and Perkins placed second in the 175-weight class.
After their second place finish in the MSL Tournament, the Braves will shift their focus to the Sectional Tournament.
“As far as sectionals, we’ll try to mix it up as much as possible,” Daniels said. “It helps to break up some things and keeps everyone on their toes. Just try to keep the kids peaking for the post season.”
Other results for Logan Elm:
• Hunter Huhn placed third in the 113-weight class.
• Nehemiah Hess finished in third place in the 132-weight class.
• Bradyn Allen placed third in the 138-weight class.
• Wes Entler finished in fourth place in the 144-weight class.
• Austin Cordle finished fourth in the 165-weight class.
• Conner Green placed fourth in the 285-weight class.
Logan Elm and Teays Valley will meet again at the Sectional Tournament on Saturday February 25.
Circleville came in fourth place with a final score of 88 points. Despite the team being banged up, they had seven wrestlers place.
• Andrew Siembida placed second in the 106-weight class.
• Landen Zarbaugh finished fourth in the 120-weight class.
• Jacob Johnson finished fourth in the 138-weight class.
• Mark Brunner placed third in the 144-weight class.
• Logan Holbrook placed second in the 157-weight class.
• Noah Jones finished fourth in the 215-weight class.
• Trent Fulgham placed second in the 285-weight class.