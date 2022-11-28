Camden signs to Nebraska

A senior at Teays Valley, Camden McDanel, a two-time state runner-up wrestler, has been recruited by the University of Nebraska. Photo was taken at the recent ceremony. Pictured Sitting L-R — Tabitha McDanel (mother), Camden McDanel, Josh McDanel (father) Standing — Todd Nace (Head TVHS Wrestling Coach)

 Submitted photo

ASHVILLE — Teays Valley senior Camden McDanel has signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Nebraska.


Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments