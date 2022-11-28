ASHVILLE — Teays Valley senior Camden McDanel has signed a national letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Nebraska.
A member of the Big Ten Conference, the Cornhusker’s wrestling program has won seven conference titles and eleven individual NCAA championships.
“McDanel is the first recruit we’ve had go to the Big Ten. We’re just super excited and proud of him. I think he’s going to do big things out there in Nebraska,” said Teays Valley Wrestling Coach Todd Nace who has known McDanel since he was a baby and coached his dad when he was in middle and high school.
After the signing with the Cornhuskers, McDanel discussed his time wrestling as a kid, his time at Teays Valley, and the future.
McDanel said he was first introduced to wrestling as a young kid in the first grade, both his dad and brother wrestled. McDanel started wrestling when he was in third grade, and he continued wrestling in a youth league until fifth grade when he joined a club wrestling team.
McDanel didn’t find his passion for wrestling until eighth grade.
“I started realizing that I really enjoyed what I was doing, and I would think about it outside of practice. I started to look forward to practice, rather than seeing it as more of a burden,” said McDanel, a two-time state runner-up.
McDanel is now in his final season on the Teays Valley wrestling team and after committing to Nebraska, he looked back on some fond memories of his time on the team.
“My biggest highlight would be after my District finals win during the 2022 Tournament. All my friends and family were there, and it was just awesome to see how excited they were after I pulled off the upset,” said McDanel who wrestles in the 190-lbs weight class.
McDanel shared one of his favorite memories of telling “yo mama” jokes before a dual meet.
“It’s kind of silly, but one of the biggest memories that sticks out to me is one time before a home dual we were all messing around on the microphone telling ‘yo mama’ jokes and it was just really fun.”
A few years after McDanel realized his love for wrestling, he committed to wrestle for a Division I school at the University of Nebraska. So, why did he choose to go to Nebraska?
“One of the biggest reasons I chose to go to Nebraska is because I loved all the coaches there. It was a different atmosphere than everywhere else I’d been,” McDanel said. “They did a good job of explaining to me what they thought they could help me with to make me better as a person and as a wrestler.”
Outside of wrestling McDanel plans to major in biology in a premed major, but he’s not sure if that’s exactly what he wants to do yet, however, he has an idea of what he wants to do after college as well.
“I’ve always said for the last couple years I want to be an orthopedic surgeon, but if that’s not what happens, it’s not what happens.”
McDanel knows he never would’ve gotten this far with the love and support of his family.
“I just want to thank my family; they’ve supported me along the way and through the challenges I faced. Without them, it would be a lot harder to be where I am today,” he said. “My mom and dad made a lot of sacrifices to get me to practices throughout the years. Just the amount of sacrifice my family made and all the support that I’ve had has been a major key in getting me where I am today.”
As the wrestling season approaches, what is McDanel most excited about?
“I just want to have some fun. I like the kids on this team, and I want to go out there and wrestle my best,” he said. “I want to enjoy my last year and then I’m ready to move on.”