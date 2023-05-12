Teays Valley senior Hayden Wells is the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week!
Last week the second baseman and pitcher went 7-10 at the plate, had 2 runs, 3 RBI, stole two bases, and had a two out save in the game against Westerville North.
Wells has been part of the Teays Valley baseball program since his time with Viking Elite before high school.
Vikings’ Coach Mark Colburn said Wells has always had knowledge of baseball and football.
“Over the past two years, he has hit a few growth spurts which have helped him develop into the athlete he is today. He had put in a lot of work prior to this year to have the success he’s having right now. There is no magic pill and sometimes it is just patience and time that does the job.”
Colburn added that even though the team only played three games last week, Wells was on fire.
“He also had 2 walks and 0 strikeouts which he has done a great job of limiting throughout the year. He’s been a big part of the success we have had this year for sure.”
When Wells is in practice, Colburn said he takes every rep seriously on the field and in the batter’s box trying to perfect his craft. After a win, it’s on to the next game, but not before Wells has some fun.
“After he and another player (Ivan Smith) get their TikTok done, it’s on to the next game.”
As far as who Wells is outside of baseball, Colburn said he has learned when learning opportunities have presented themselves, which has made him become a better teammate and person.
“He competes at a high level but has no problem smiling in the batter’s box or on the mound. He would rather be on the mound in a close, late game situation than starting,” he said. “That shows us he wants to be the guy we need when the game is on the mound. I believe the main source of his success is his drive to become a firefighter and think he will do great when that opportunity comes.”
Wells said he started playing baseball around the age of four and has played ever since.
“My parents put me in the Teays Valley Youth League and I loved it. Since then, I have played many years of travel ball and played for my high school. My summers were often spent playing baseball or watching my sister play softball.”
The things Wells loves the most about baseball are the competitiveness, playing with his teammates, and celebrating their successes together.
“It is a team sport, you need all players to win, and everyone contributes to the victory. A game can change at any given moment whether you are winning or losing so you always need to be ready.”
Wells said during the games he usually stays relaxed by smiling, laughing, and talking.
“When I go up to the plate, I always have the mindset of picking my pitch, being patient, and thinking backside. When I’m in the field, I’m usually talking to our first baseman, Ivan, about something funny or talking to other players on the base. Other than that, I go out and give it my all and have fun.”
One of his favorite moments of his high school career is his first save against Bloom-Carroll in his junior year.
“I had never been in a situation like that, but my coaches and teammates trusted me to close the game,” Wells said. “It was a team win and it felt amazing to celebrate together.”
Wells wanted to share a message with younger players. He said to enjoy every moment with your team, it goes so fast, and to never stop working because it will pay off in the long run.
“If you face adversity just keep grinding and it will help you develop as a person and your character. Sometimes in sports, I felt like giving up, but I am finally seeing the rewards of my hard work. My senior year has been a blast playing a sport I love and with great friends. These are memories that I will cherish forever.”
Get to know Hayden Wells:
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Any kind of wings, but always Roosters.
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Hannah Montana after my sister made me watch it many times with her growing up hahaha.
Q: Favorite sweet treat?
A: Ice cream.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Nick Chubb, he doesn’t really say much but it always working.
Q: What college or pro teams do you cheer for?
A: I cheer for Ohio State in all college sports and I also cheer for the Cleveland Browns.
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a game?
A: Before every game, my parents bring me a white Monster and a king size Snickers. Other than that, I just hang with my teammates. Another tradition is making a Tik Tok if we win with my first baseman, Ivan. We have some pretty good dance moves.
Q: What are your current plans for after high school?
A: After high school, I plan on continuing the path to becoming a Firefighter/Paramedic. I am currently in fire school for my Fire I and II certifications. In the fall, I will continue onto EMT at the Ohio Fire Academy. I’m excited about the fire service because the brotherhood is like playing a sport with your teammates.