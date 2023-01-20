Josh Zimmer TV wrestling

Known as Captain America, Teays Valley freshman Josh Zimmer is the Circleville Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

“He has embraced the persona a little bit and his head gear has a Captain America logo on it. It has been good to see him grow from six years old to now 15 years old,” Teays Valley Coach Todd Nace said. “It has been fun to watch his progression.”

 Submitted photo

Josh Zimmer was voted Circleville Herald’s Athlete of the Week!


