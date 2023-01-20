Josh Zimmer was voted Circleville Herald’s Athlete of the Week!
Last Saturday, Teays Valley’s freshman Josh Zimmer went 5-0 in the Thurston Duals when he pinned all his opponents.
Teays Valley’s Coach Todd Nace said Zimmer was just six years old when he joined the Teays Valley wrestling youth program. Nace also worked with the youth program.
“He was really tough when he was little,” he said. “It’s really cool to see his development and skill level. He’s a very intelligent person and wrestler.”
Nace says in terms of a wrestling style for Zimmer, he is just a really tough kid.
“He’s like a little bulldog, he is just always going after it while he’s on the mat.”
Nace was pleased with Zimmer’s 5-0 performance at the Thurston Duals.
“I think at that meet we got to see what he could do at the varsity level.”
Nace said Zimmer has done well in some tougher tournaments in December, including Barnesville where he went 5-1 and placed third. The coach believes his performances are a good gage of how he’s going to be in the future.
Of course, there is more to Zimmer than just being a great wrestler. Nace said he is very intelligent and comes from a good family.
“I would say his leadership is kind of business-like. He knows what he needs to do and goes out there and does it,” he said. “Being a freshman, you don’t have that team leadership because there are seniors who take that role. But with the underclassmen they definitely look up to him.”
Zimmer does practice and runs drills with the older kids on the team.
“I think our team knows that he’s the next in line type of kid,” Nace said.
Zimmer is affectionately known as “Captain America” because when he was six years old he showed up to the first two practices in a Captain America shirt. The nickname has stuck ever since.
“He has embraced the persona a little bit and his head gear has a Captain America logo on it. It has been good to see him grow from six years old to now 15 years old,” Nace said. “It has been fun to watch his progression.”
Zimmer said he loves to surround himself with great people who push him to be a better wrestler and a better person.
“One of my favorite memories from wrestling at Teays Valley is when I won my placement match at the Jr. High State Tournament last March,” he said.
The Jr. High State Tournament is put on by the Ohio Athletic Committee (OAC) for the junior high program and elementary school program.
Zimmer also talked about his mindset going into his final match at the Thurston Duals.
“I was feeling pretty loose and ready to wrestle,” he said. “I knew my opponent was going to be tough, so I was preparing myself for the battle.”
Lastly, Zimmer wanted to thank everyone who supported him on his long journey.
“I want to thank all of my high school coaches and my youth coaches Adam Disabato and Kyle Dooley.”
Before the interview ended Zimmer answered some fun questions.
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Jalapeno poppers
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Justin Simmons
Q: What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?
A: Denver Broncos
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals or superstitions you have to do before a match?
A: I always remind myself that every match starts at zero to zero.
Q: Do you have an idea of what you want to do after high school?
A: College wrestling has always been on my mind since I was a little kid. I grew up watching some amazing athletes and if I was to select a college to continue my wrestling career at, it would be the United States Naval Academy.