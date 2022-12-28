Teays Valley's McDanel Signs to Big Ten School

ASHVILLE — In November, Teays Valley senior Camden McDanel became the school's first wrestler to set his sights on the Big Ten when he signed a letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Nebraska.
“McDanel is the first recruit we’ve had go to the Big Ten. We’re just super excited and proud of him. I think he’s going to do big things out there in Nebraska,” said Teays Valley Wrestling Coach Todd Nace who has known McDanel since he was a baby and coached his dad when he was in middle and high school.
It's about midway through McDanel's senior season wrestling for the Vikings. Earlier this month, McDanel placed 2nd at the Ironman Tournament becoming the first Ironman finalist in school history, taking home silver in a 3-2 decision in the finals.
A member of the Big Ten Conference, the Cornhusker’s wrestling program has won seven conference titles and eleven individual NCAA championships.
McDanel said he chose Nebraska because of the Cornhuskers' coaches.
“One of the biggest reasons I chose to go to Nebraska is because I loved all the coaches there. It was a different atmosphere than everywhere else I’d been,” said McDanel who wrestles in the 190-lbs weight class. “They did a good job of explaining to me what they thought they could help me with to make me better as a person and as a wrestler.”
Last season, McDanel competed for the state title when he took on Seth Shumate in the Division I 190 final at the state wrestling championship.
McDanel lost in an emotional final against the Dublin Coffman senior, Shumate. The two wrestlers met at districts earlier this month. In that match McDanel beat the 2021 — 195 pound champion — in overtime. Shumate won his second state title last year, while McDanel came in second in the 182 weight-class.
Flash forward to that November day when McDanel signed with the Cornhuskers.
“I just want to thank my family; they’ve supported me along the way and through the challenges I faced. Without them, it would be a lot harder to be where I am today,” said McDanel, who is on the Vikings' Honor Roll. “My mom and dad made a lot of sacrifices to get me to practices throughout the years. Just the amount of sacrifice my family made and all the support that I’ve had has been a major key in getting me where I am today.”
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.