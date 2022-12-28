Teays Valley's McDanel Signs to Big Ten School

Vikings' Camden McDanel competes in the 190-pound weight class in March at the state championship.  

 Photo by Kori Stewart/Circleville Herald

ASHVILLE — In November, Teays Valley senior Camden McDanel became the school's first wrestler to set his sights on the Big Ten when he signed a letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Nebraska.


