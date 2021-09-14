ATHENS — The Logan Elm Braves earned a 4-1 tennis victory over the Athens Bulldogs on Monday at Mickelson Courts.
The Bulldogs got a win in first singles behind senior Anna Chen. She was a 6-1, 6-2 winner against Logan Elm senior Keller Clouse.
Logan Elm was able to earn victories in the remaining matches. Senior Bella Bennington was a 6-2, 6-0 winner against Athens senior Audrey Tompkins in second singles.
Athens junior Rachel Strickland competed against Logan Elm junior Hope Akers in third singles. Akers was able to win a close match, 6-4, 6-3 against Strickland.
Logan Elm's senior team of Brooke Anderson and Erin Gaskin were 6-0, 6-1 winners against Athens' senior duo of Xan Jordan and Katie Mosher in first doubles.
The second doubles' match was won by Logan Elm junior Casie Gaskin and senior Jerica Platz. They emerged victorious by scores of 6-0, 6-1 against Athens' junior team of Kylie Snider and Bella Grijalva.