CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm tennis team swept Hamilton Township in a 5-0 win Wednesday night.
On first singles, Owen Braun got the win going 6-0 in the first set and 6-2 in the second. Jude Schaal got the win on second singles, going 6-1 in the first set and 6-3 in the second. On third singles, Maggie Wilson got the win by winning the first set 6-1 and the second 6-4.
Both doubles teams won their sets 6-0. On first doubles was Maddox Arledge and Mason Wolfe, and on second doubles was Will Higginbotham and Scotty Gaskin.
Braves’ Coach Tony Clouse said the plan going into the match was to control the direction of the ball.
“Consistency is stressed constantly and not letting one mistake carry over to points to follow,” he said. “Hamilton Township’s singles are competitive, so I was interested to see how we responded compared to the first time we played them.”
Clouse said he was pleased with Braun’s overall performance against Hamilton and said when he’s patient, he is a very good player.
“He is very coachable and takes suggestions seriously. I always enjoy seeing him win his matches because he truly earns every point due to his determination and hard work.”
Clouse said Braun can be hard on himself when he makes mistakes, but he quickly regains focus to start over again.
Both doubles teams had a great performance against Hamilton as well, and Clouse said they have been continuously improving throughout the year.
“Taking care of the net has been important in their wins, both offensively and defensively. Plus, communication and teamwork were integral last night.”
The team has a few days off before their next match against Unioto on Monday. Clouse said the team is always working on their groundstrokes and the next couple of practices will give them a chance to take a step back and regroup.
“Staying competitive during drills is key to keep our momentum moving forward. I am fortunate to have a great group of players that want to improve every day, which makes practice planning so much easier.”
Coach also said they will be working hard over the next few days to tweak some things on their footwork during serves.
Clouse said the next two weeks will tell his team a lot going into the postseason.
“We are rounding into form and are getting to where we want to be at the end of the season.”
The Braves are at home when they face Unioto on the court. The game is set to start at 4:30 p.m.