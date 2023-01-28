CIRCLIEVILLE- In a conference showdown with Amanda-Clearcreek Friday night, the Circleville boys’ basketball team defeated the Aces 67-52.
The gymnasium was packed with fans from both teams, including both student sections. The atmosphere was electric as the teams got set for the tipoff.
Circleville won the tipoff and Slater Search (21) started the scoring for the Tigers with a bucket. The Tigers got off to a quick start as Briley Cramer (4) stole the ball and ran it down the court for a layup. The next play saw Nolan West (2) steal the ball and he passed to Cramer for another bucket. Amanda took a timeout after the Tigers went on a 6-0 run. This timeout didn’t seem to slow the Tigers down as Parker Kidwell (11) threw a half court pass to West for a bucket. Amanda was able to get on the board after scoring two. The Tigers then went on another 6-0 run before Amanda took their second timeout of the game.
The rest of the quarter saw Search score another five points and Preston Hulse (1) shoot a three pointer. The quarter ended with Amanda making a three point shot. After an unstoppable first quarter, the Tigers led Amanda 22-6.
The Aces started the second quarter with another three point shot. A few possessions later, Cramer did a spin move at half court to defeat the defender and made a bucket. The momentum suddenly changed and the Aces scored back-to-back three pointers to go on a 6-0 run before the Tigers called a timeout. Coming out of the break Search scored before the momentum continued in favor of the Aces. Between scoring a bucket and made free throws, Amanda went on another 6-0 run before Circleville called a second timeout. The break seemed to help the Tigers as they went on an 8-0 run before the half.
After both teams scored 15 points in the second quarter, Circleville led Amanda 37-21.
The Aces started the second half with the ball, but it was Search who scored first on an open layup. The Aces had the highlight of the third quarter when a player did a no look behind the head shot that made it into the basket. Tiger Ian Warden (20) had a great quarter with a blocked shot and six points including two made free throws.
At the end of the third, Circleville held their lead over Amanda 52-35.
The Aces had a strong performance in the fourth quarter and outscored the Tigers. Despite being outscored, the Tigers beat Amanda 67-52 to get the conference win.
The Tigers are back at home on Tuesday to face off against Liberty Union at 7:30 p.m.