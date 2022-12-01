FRANKFORT — The Circleville boys’ basketball team played hard to win 73-62 against Adena High School in an exciting double overtime game.
The hard fought game in regular time was just as exciting as both overtimes. Going into halftime, the Tigers led the Adena Warriors 30-29. At the end of the third quarter, Adena took the lead with a score of 43-41. At the end of regulation, both teams were tied at 53 points and at the end of the first overtime, both teams were tied at 60. The Tigers were able to pull away in the second overtime period when they beat the Warriors 73-62.
After getting the big win, coach of the boys’ basketball team Cody Carpenter discussed the final minutes of the game.
“I thought our kids battled. In the gut check moments, we fought through adversity and made plays down the stretch.”
Carpenter said the team started out 0-11 from the free throw line in four quarters of the game. In both overtimes, the team went 7-10 to finish the game.
“I couldn’t be prouder of how we came together as a team,” he said.
The Tigers had a great start and were up 16-6 at the beginning of the game.
“We set the tone defensively and got out in transition. Hats off to Adena, they battled back and took the lead in the fourth quarter,” Carpenter said. “But we kept fighting and hit some big shots down the stretch.”
Carpenter went onto say that the team struggled with turnovers and points left off the board because of missed free throws.
Carpenter credits the seniors on the team for stepping up when the team needed them to.
“They trusted what we were doing as a team and made big plays as senior leaders should do when we needed them the most.”
Senior Ian Warden had the most points on the night for the Tigers with 20, freshman Joe Wray had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists. Senior Nolan West had 12 points on the night and made three three-pointers. Junior Slater Search had 10 points and 19 rebounds.
Overall, on the night Circleville was 28-65 in field goals, 10-20 on three pointers, 7-19 on free throws, and had 22 turnovers.
The Tigers hit the court again for an away game against Southeastern High School on Wednesday, December 7.