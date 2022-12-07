ASHVILLE — On only one month’s notice, the Circleville High School cheer team finished third at the Mid-State League (MSL) cheer competition held at Teays Valley High School.
The team decided to do the competition a month ago, which didn’t leave them with much time to prepare. Adding to their challenges in competing, Circleville has not had a competition cheer team since the early 2000s.
“Circleville has three Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA) State Championships back-to-back in 1998, 1999 and 2000,” Tigers’ Darci Valentine said.
The current cheer team plans to honor that team at the last home basketball game on February 10, 2023. Two people who were a part of that team include current Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Halley who was the head coach and Lisa Sims, who is currently an eighth grade history teacher, assisted her.
So how did the team decide they wanted to compete in the MSL cheer competition? Valentine said at first, there didn’t seem to be a lot of interest from the girls in doing a competition.
“Once we were given the information about the Mid State League meet the girls seemed to get that competitive spark and began seriously considering it,” she said. “It was a big time crunch though, since the team waited until after our football playoff appearance to really start practicing and putting the routine together. Most teams practice months in advance.”
The team immediately got busy and started preparing for the competition in the last week of October. The team practiced four to five days a week for two to three hours a day.
“Our parents are very supportive and we were able to have a few practices with spectators so the girls were able to get the feel of an audience,” Valentine said.
The night before the competition the Circleville cheer team held a Parent Showcase in order to perform the routine in front of a crowd and to help build their confidence.
“Coach Cody Carpenter and the entire Varsity Basketball team came to watch since they were unable to attend the competition. The girls also had many friends and family attend,” Valentine said. “I think the girls really felt the love and support of the community and it gave them a lot of momentum going into Saturday’s performance.”
The next day it was time for the cheer team to hit the floor and perform their routine. Valentine described how it felt to watch her team perform and how proud she is.
“I am so incredibly proud of this team and how hard they worked. It was a great experience for me watching them become a team and lean on and encourage each other,” she said. “Having one goal and the focus being on them instead of cheering on other teams really united these girls.”
Valentine said she thinks the girls surprised themselves too.
“I know a lot of them were worried about their skill level compared to some of the other programs that have been competing for a while. But being our first competition, going up against those programs and placing in the top three showed them what they are capable of!”
When it was announced that the team won third place, Valentine said they jumped up and hugged each other and there were even some tears. She also said she has watched the video clip of them hearing they won third place over and over again, and the smiles are the best part.
“I know many people reading this will think-you’re that excited about a third place finish-but yes, we are. Like I said before, competition cheer is a sport that takes a ton of preparation and most teams practice for months in advance,” Valentine said. “We were late to the game since we didn’t decide to compete until the last week of October. What this group accomplished in such a short amount of time is so exciting to me.”
The original plan for the team was to compete at the MSL competition, see how it went, and then decide if they would compete in another competition.
“Literally minutes after the third place finish was announced, the girls were already talking about the next competition,” Valentine said. “We will definitely use the feedback from our score sheets and make some tweaks to our routine.”
There are ten seniors on the cheer team who have been cheering together since third grade biddy cheer and Valentine said she thinks they don’t want the journey to end.
“Especially now that they are creating such buzz around the program. I am excited to see the legacy they leave,” she said.
The team also had three cheerleaders make the Second Team all MSL; they are senior Cara Cooper, sophomore Sydney Lattimer, and freshman Claire Davis. The cheerleaders want to thank everyone who came out and supported them at the competition.
“We had the biggest cheering section Saturday and it was so cool to see the girls receive that kind of support,” Valentine said. “I want to thank my friends and family for helping me out with advice and feedback for the girls-I have many past cheer coaches in my family and they all stepped up to help (Cindy Valentine, Laurie Valentine and Lisa Sims.)”
The Circleville cheer team may be coming off an impressive finish, but they are already preparing for another cheer clinic. They will be holding another Tiger Cub Cheer Clinic on Friday December 30 for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through sixth grade and they are invited to register.
For more information on the clinic or the February 10th reunion, please contact Darci Valentine at darci.valentine@cvsd.com.