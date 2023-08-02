Rainy day racers show no fear in Dog Days 5K (copy)

Last year, the rain didn’t stop 144 people from participating in the 21st annual Circleville Dog Days 5K.

 File photo by TriStateRacer

CIRCLEVILLE — This Saturday is the 22nd annual Circleville Dog Days 5K presented by Red Barn.


  
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments