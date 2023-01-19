CHILLICOTHE- The Circleville girls’ bowling team lost a close game Tuesday night against Vinton County.
The Lady Tigers fell just 72 pins short to Vinton County with a final score of 1435-1507.
Circleville started off with a four point lead after the first game leading Vinton County 634-630. Vinton County then took a lead over the Tigers in game two with a score of 603-564. Going into the Baker Games, Vinton led Circleville 1233-1198, a slight lead of just 35 pins.
Circleville scored 125 in the first Baker Game and 112 in the second. Vinton County pulled ahead in the Baker Games scoring 139 in the first game and 135 in the second. This performance would clinch the close win for Vinton County.
The highest scorer of the night for Circleville was Shelby Hixon with an impressive series of 314. She bowled a 166 in the first game and a 148 in the second. The second highest scorer of the night for the Tigers was Alyssa Sharp with a series of 262. She got 147 pins in her first game and 115 in the second. The third highest scorer on the night was Elaina Seeley when she bowled 128 in the first game and 116 in the second for a series of 244.
Circleville’s girls’ bowling coach Sarah Ruff discussed the game plan the team had going into the match against Vinton County.
“We were looking to start strong and get a decent lead early. We really wanted to get the win since we lost to them in a close match a few weeks ago.”
Ruff said the team started off strong and bowled well in the first game.
“We were ahead through the first five frames. We lost focus a bit but still ended the first game ahead.”
The team also had to battle some recent injuries as well as illnesses that affected the team this week, which caused a few bowlers to miss the game.
“This allowed a few players to get some more varsity time. All of the girls rallied around each other to help motivate everyone throughout the match.”
Ruff wanted to highlight the performance of Sharp against Vinton.
“She came focused and ready to bowl from the first frame which helped us start the match ahead.”
The Lady Tigers are back out on the lanes when they travel to take on Zane Trace on Friday at 4:30 p.m.