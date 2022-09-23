CANAL WINCHESTER- On Tuesday night, the Circleville girls’ golf team won their first league title in program history.
The Lady Tigers brought home the win and are the 2022 Mid-State League (MSL) Champions.
The MSL Tournament was the final league contest of the season, which finalized all MSL records for each school. Going into the tournament, Circleville had a one match lead over Teays Valley, and with the win Tuesday, they clinched the outright League Championship.
Scoring for Circleville was Elaina Seeley with 77, Isabelle Perini shot an 85, Izzy Seeley shot a 96, and Claire Barthelmas shot 107.
After the big win, coach Eric Evans discussed what the team did this season to prepare for the MSL Tournament, what comes next for the team in the post season, and how proud his is of the team.
Throughout the season, the team has talked about the importance of finishing matches and grinding until to the last hole and last shot.
“Fortunately, over the course of 18 holes, we were able to do just enough to defeat a very good Teays Valley team.”
Coach Evans is very proud of his team for accomplishing their number one goal for this season.
“I’m so proud of this group for achieving our number one goal coming into this season, which was to win a league championship and to get some numbers on the Girls Golf banner in the gym at CHS,” he said. “It’s very rewarding to see all of their hard work and commitment going back to February be paid off with a league title.”
The Lady Tigers will be back on the golf course competing at the Sectional Tournament on Monday, September 26 at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe. The top five teams will advance to the District Tournament that takes place on Monday, October 3.