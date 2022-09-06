CHIILICOTHE — The Circleville girls’ volleyball team won the Unioto Invitational.
Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Circleville girls’ volleyball team participated in and won the Unioto Invitational.
They played their first match against Portsmouth West and won both sets. The score for the first set was 25 to 12 and the second set score was 25 to 21.
Senior Cara Cooper served 3 aces, had 0 service errors, and had 10 digs. Junior Gabby McConnell had 9 kills, 1 ace, and 11 assists. Senior Morgan Blakeman had 4 kills, 4 solo blocks, and 11 digs. The team had a total of 22 kills, 5 aces, 5 solo blocks, 46 digs, and 22 assists.
The Circleville girls’ volleyball then played against Chillicothe. The Circleville Tigers defeated the Chillicothe Cavaliers 2-0. The set scores were 25-18 and 25-20.
Senior Maggie Gibson had 14 assists and 4 digs. McConnell had 8 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs, and 12 assists. Morgan Blakeman, junior Ella Michael, and freshman Maddie Blakeman each had a block. The Tigers had a team total of 26 kills, 7 aces, 3 solo blocks, and 47 digs.
The Tigers played their third match against the Unioto Shermans. Circleville won the match 2-1 and the set scores were 16-25, 25-17, and 25-21.
Morgan Blakeman had 16 kills, which is almost half of the team total at 40. The senior also had 1 solo block, and 12 digs. Cooper also had a big game with 6 kills and 23 digs, averaging 7.7 digs per set. Freshman Kayla Fleck had 2 of the team total 4 solo blocks. McConnell had the team’s only ace of the match. The Tigers had a team total of 89 digs and 36 assists.
All these impressive stats and the team’s hard work added up to a big win for the Circleville girls’ volleyball team on Saturday. They are the 2022 Unioto Invitational Champions.