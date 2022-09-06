Circleville girls' volleyball team after Unioto INV win

The Circleville girls’ volleyball team after they won the Unioto Invitational

 Submitted photo

CHIILICOTHE — The Circleville girls’ volleyball team won the Unioto Invitational.

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

