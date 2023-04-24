CIRCLEVILLE — Last Thursday, the Teays Valley tennis team defeated the Circleville Tigers 4-1.
Teays Valley got wins on all three singles courts and on first doubles. The Tigers won their match on second doubles with set scores of 5-7, 7-5, and 11-9.
Tigers’ Coach Clint Marcum said his team’s focus right now is to get situationally better, hitting the correct shots at the right time, and being sharper mentally.
“We are still making sloppy mistakes and unforced errors but are showing improvement from earlier in the season.”
Marcum gave a shout out to second doubles team Liam Goodhart and Slater Search. The Coach said they’re both first year players and are showing real growth so far. In the match against Teays Valley, they were down 0-3 in the second set, but battled back to win their match.
“I’m incredibly proud of their fight and determination to not give up,” Marcum said. “They are both good athletes and have worked hard to improve their tennis skills over the last month and a half. I’m excited for them for the remainder of the season and to get both of them back next year!”
Last Friday, Circleville’s match against Jackson was canceled due to storms. Marcum said the team was able to get in a bit of practice before the storms rolled in, so they focused on fundamentals and weaknesses for their upcoming match against Chillicothe.
“If I can get all of my players to get over the mental hump and believe in themselves, we can be a dangerous team.”
The Tigers have five matches this week. On Monday they face Chillicothe, they’re at home Tuesday to take on Fisher Catholic, on Wednesday they travel to Teays Valley, on Thursday they travel to in-town rivals Logan Elm, and on Friday they’re at home against Washington Court House. All games are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.