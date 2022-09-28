LANCASTER — On Tuesday night, the Circleville girls’ volleyball team beat Fairfield Union 3-0.
The Tigers took all three sets with scores of 25-23, 25-16, and 25-19.
The starting lineup for the Lady Tigers included seniors Natalie-Keaton, Morgan Blakeman, Maggie Gibson, Cara Cooper, and Chandler Hayes. Also on the starting lineup was junior Gabby McConnell and freshman Kayla Fleck.
Hayes had a good night with 19 digs, 1 assist, and 22 receptions.
McConnell had the most kills on the night with 10, she served 2 aces, had 3 digs, and 13 assists.
Gibson served the most aces on the night with 4; she also had 7 digs, and 14 assists.
Blakeman had half of the team’s solo blocks on the night with 2.
Overall, the Tigers had 32 kills, 11 aces, 65 digs, which averaged 21.7 digs per set, 31 assists, and 51 receptions.
After the 3-0 win, Tigers’ Coach Danielle Perkins discussed what her team did well.
“We came together as a team and made the necessary adjustments to finish the job,” she said.
In practice, the team has been working on tightening up their blocking and limiting their hitting errors. Perkins said she believes the team did a better job at both of those things during the match.
With the end of the regular season fast approaching, Perkins said the goal for the team is to finish the season with more momentum than they started with. She said the team has had a few big wins lately that have helped them with continued confidence.
“We know from here on out that every game is a ‘big game,’” she said. “And we have to give our all each game night and continue to get better in practice.”
With the win over Fairfield Union, the Tigers are 15-2 overall on the season and 8-1 in the Mid-State League (MSL)-Buckeye Conference.
Circleville is back on the court at home on Thursday against Logan Elm.