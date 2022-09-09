CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville women’s soccer team defeats Logan Elm 3-0.
On Wednesday, the Circleville women’s soccer team defeated Logan Elm at home.
Scoring two goals for the Circleville Tigers was senior #25 Nilyn Cockerham. Scoring the other goal for the Tigers was junior #23 Faith Yancey.
Three players had an assist on the night including Cockerham, Yancey, and junior #27 Emma Groff.
Cockerham scored one goal in the first half which gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead at halftime. According to coach Joseph Stitt, the ladies came out strong in the second half. And just four minutes into the second half, Cockerham scored her second goal of the night. Yancey scored her goal just five minutes after the precious score.
According to head coach Joseph Stitt the ladies never let up and kept the ball on the offensive half for much of the match.
Coach Stitt said the team had a great defensive effort from the back line which slowed down and stopped the Braves’ attack all evening. The back line includes Groff, sophomore #2 Maddux Bigam, sophomore #28 Addisyn Ndaytwaeko, and junior #13 Payton Ford.
“This group along with Kylie McCain (sophomore) in goal helped the team earn clean sheet number 3 on the season,” Stitt said about the shutout game.
With this win, the Tigers improve to 3-2-1 on the season. They are 2-1 in the Mid-State League Buckeye.
The Tigers are back in action on Monday, Sept. 12 at Miami Trace. This is a makeup game that was originally canceled earlier in the month.