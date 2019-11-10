Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 57F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Much colder. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.