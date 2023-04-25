CIRCLEVILLE — On Monday, the Logan Elm softball team defeated their in-town rivals Circleville 5-2.
The Lady Braves were the first to put a run on the board at the top of the second inning. Peyton Richendollar hit a ground out, which gave Ryleigh Wolfe the chance to cross home plate. Then in the top of the fourth inning, Lynsay Vanhoose hit a double that got the Braves three more runs.
The Braves weren’t done scoring as their last run came at the top of the fifth inning. After four balls, the Braves’ batter walked and Jacie Clifton scored.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Circleville responded with two runs of their own. Cara Cooper hit a line drive, Logan Elm then had an error that allowed Chandler Hayes to score and Cooper reach third base. The next batter up for the Tigers was Ella Michael who got a fly out, but not before Cooper scored after tagging up.
The Lady Tigers were unable to get the comeback win and Logan Elm got the 5-2 victory.
In the in-town rivals first meeting earlier this month, Circleville got the 14-5 win over Logan Elm. Tigers’ Coach Dave Truex said the first time his team played the Braves, they did a good job of attacking and hitting Logan Elm’s pitch.
“This time we allowed [Sadie] Binkley to control the game,” he said. “To win a rivalry game, you have to play clean, focused, and aggressive and we were outplayed in all three of those areas.”
Truex said there is no time to carry the loss against Logan Elm into the rest of this week, as they have five Mid-State League (MSL) games this week.
“Our kids will show up focused and ready to go,” he said.
The Lady Tigers will hit the road when they play Bloom-Carroll on Thursday and Liberty Union on Friday. First pitch for both games is set for 5:15 p.m.
Stats for Circleville:
Chandler Hayes: 1 run
Ella Michael: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Cara Cooper: 1 run
Gabby McConnell: 2 hits
Alyssa Liston: 1 hit
Stats for Logan Elm:
Lynsay Vanhoose: 1 hit, 3 RBI
Jacie Clifton: 1 run, 1 hit
Sadie Binkley: At bat: 2 hits. Pitching: 4 hits allowed, 2 runs allowed, 0 earned runs allowed, and 6 strikeouts.