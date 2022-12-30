CIRCLEVILLE- The Westfall Mustangs girls’ basketball team lost 53-31 in their first appearance in the Circleville Holiday Tournament Thursday night.
Westfall’s coach, Joseph Patete said their first time at the tournament was a positive experience for the team and the level of competition was very good.
Preparing for their game against Circleville was difficult, as no one could escape the winter storm that came through last week.
“We couldn't practice for a couple of days last week because of the weather. We also had a player with an ankle/back injury and another player with pneumonia.”
The team also had a quick turnaround because they played Liberty Union just a couple of days before facing off against Circleville. Patete said the team watched a lot of film to prepare for both opponents.
Despite the loss to Circleville, Patete said the team played extremely hard.
“We just need to continue working on our execution of our game plan. We have shown improvement every game, we just need to put 32 minutes together.”
He also said one thing the team struggled with was a stretch early in the game where Circleville’s pressure caused Westfall some havoc. Patete said he called some timeouts and the players adjusted well.
Overall, it was a balanced effort in scoring for the Mustangs against the Lady Tigers.
Paige Weiss had 9 points on the night which included a three pointer in the third quarter. Marianna Packer had 6 points on the night with two made three pointers. Both Alyssa Wyman and Izzy Picklesimer scored 5 points on the night. Across four quarters, the Lady Mustangs never scored less than 6 points in a single quarter.
After a short break to celebrate the New Year, the Mustangs are back on the court at home January 3rd when they tipoff against Huntington at 6 p.m.