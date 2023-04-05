Circleville’s Claire Davis (3) watches where her hit went in a game against Westfall from earlier in the season. The Lady Tigers had a dominate win over Fairfield Union Monday night, winning the game 25-2.
CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville softball team absolutely dominated Fairfield Union in their 25-2 win Monday night.
The Lady Tigers weren’t playing around when they met Fairfield Union on the softball field. Fairfield opened the game with one run in the first inning, but the Tigers responded with 10 runs of their own. Circleville held a large lead of 10-1 after the first inning, and with neither team scoring in the second, they held that lead going into the third.
The third inning started just like the first did, with Fairfield scoring one run. But this time, the Lady Tigers upped their game even more by scoring 13 runs. At the end of the third inning the Tigers were up 23-2.
Just to make sure they clinched a dominant win, Circleville scored two more runs in the fourth inning. After the top of the fifth inning, Circleville beat Fairfield Union 25-2.
After Circleville’s incredible performance, Tigers’ Coach Dave Truex discussed what led up to the game against Fairfield. Last Friday’s game was canceled due to weather, but that didn’t impact the Lady Tigers’ focus.
“We have a group that is led by older, experienced kids who know that continuing to get better is the key to the kind of goals we have as a team,” Truex said about how his team keeps their eyes on the prize.
He said the team was excited to play against Fairfield at home and in the sunshine.
In terms of what clicked for the team, especially in the first couple of innings where they had 23 combined runs, Truex said the players hit the ball hard.
“Our players were making great contact top to bottom of the lineup.”
Ella Michael hit a home run for the Tigers and Truex discussed who she is as a player.
“Ella has a lot of power. She has had a great start to the year showing a lot more discipline at the plate and is having a lot of fun playing the game right now.”
After having a moment to take in the great game they had, the Tigers now turn their focus to their next game. The Tigers must prepare to travel to their in-town rival Logan Elm for a Wednesday night game.
“Any time you play a rival, you can throw all previous games out the window and expect a battle,” Truex said. “We expect them to be at their best and we will try to do the same.”
Weather permitting, the rivalry game is set to start at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Stats:
Ella Michael — 4 for 5 with 2 RBIs
Katie Folkes — 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs
Gracie Riddick — 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs
Gabby McConnell gave up 5 hits, 2 runs (one earned), 2 walks, and 11 strikeouts