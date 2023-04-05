Claire Davis #3 CV

Circleville’s Claire Davis (3) watches where her hit went in a game against Westfall from earlier in the season. The Lady Tigers had a dominate win over Fairfield Union Monday night, winning the game 25-2.

 By Alicia Caple/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville softball team absolutely dominated Fairfield Union in their 25-2 win Monday night.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments