Logan Elm Peyton Richendollar pitching

Braves’ Peyton Richendollar is mid-pitch during a game against Teays Valley earlier this week.

 By Alicia Caple/APG Media

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville softball team defeated in-town rivals Logan Elm 14-5 Thursday night.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments