CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville softball team defeated in-town rivals Logan Elm 14-5 Thursday night.
By the end of the third inning, the Lady Tigers had a 4-0 lead over the Braves. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Logan Elm scored three runs. Logan Elm’s Taylor Fowler singled on a bunt, which gave Meredith Jarvis the opportunity to cross home plate. The next batter saw a ground out, but not before Ryleigh Wolfe scored. The next batter up saw another ground out, but not before Fowler scored the third run of the inning for the Braves.
The fifth inning saw lots of scoring for both teams. Circleville responded to Logan Elm’s three runs with four of their own. Freshman Claire Davis was the first to score for the Tigers. The next batter up was Gabby McConnell who doubled on a line drive, giving Cara Cooper the opportunity to score. With two outs, McConnell scored after Gracie Riddick singled. At the next batter up, Riddick crossed home plate.
Logan Elm scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Braves’ Sadie Binkley singled on a line drive to the center of the field, which let Lynsay Vanhoose cross home plate. Binkley scored the second run for the Braves after Wolfe singled. At the end of the fifth inning, Circleville led Logan Elm 8-5.
In the sixth inning, the Lady Tigers went on a scoring spree. Tiger Davis was the first to score for Circleville after Ella Michael singled on a ground ball. The next batter up for the Tigers was McConnell, who grounded out, but not before Cooper scored another run. Michael scored the next run for the Tigers on a wild pitch and the next score came on a dropped third strike. The Lady Tigers finished the inning scoring on six runs.
Neither team scored after the top of the sixth inning and Circleville got the 14-5 win over Logan Elm.