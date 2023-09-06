Circleville vb team huddles pregame

In a game from earlier in the season, the Circleville volleyball team huddles together during pregame warmups. On Tuesday, they defeated Amanda-Clearcreek 3-0.

 By Alicia Caple/ APG Media

CIRCLEVILLE – On Tuesday, the Circleville girls’ volleyball team got the 3-0 shutout win over Amanda-Clearcreek.


  

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments