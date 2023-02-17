ASHVILLE – The Teays Valley girls’ basketball team beat Hilliard Bradley 53-43 in their first Sectional game of the postseason on Wednesday night.
The Hilliard Bradley Jaguars started off the night scoring a three pointer. Viking Kennedy Younkin (21) responded to their score with a bucket of her own. The Jaguars responded with another three before Alyssa Horsley (23) got her own rebound and then made a layup. Bradley played slow on the offensive side, slowing the game down and bleeding time off the clock. This seemed to throw Teays Valley off, but about halfway through the quarter, they found their groove again.
With Bradley taking chunks of time off the clock, the first quarter didn’t see a lot of scoring. When the buzzer sounded, Teays Valley led Hilliard Bradley 12-10.
The second quarter saw even play on offense and defense by both teams. Each team would take their time setting up their play on offense but wouldn’t be able to get the bucket. Teays Valley took a timeout with 3:56 remaining in the half. After the timeout Younkin scored a bucket after getting her own rebound and one point at the free throw line. The Jaguars then went on a 4-0 run, getting two of those points off a turnover. Horsley grabbed another bucket before halftime where Teays Valley led 19-14.
The pace picked up in the third quarter and both teams played more aggressive on defense. The Jaguars started off hot and got within two points of the Vikings after making a three pointer which caused Teays Valley to call a timeout. The rest of the quarter saw even play by each team and Bradley got the game within one point at the end of the third, trailing 26-27.
Teays Valley started with possession in the fourth quarter, but the Jags stole the ball and were unable to get any points off the turnover. Just a couple plays later, the Jags caused another turnover, but were unable to convert it into points. The Vikings called a timeout after the second turnover with 5:40 left in the game. Coming out of the timeout Horsley shot a three pointer and Bradley then called a timeout.
After the timeout both teams traded buckets and free throws to keep the score close. With less than a minute left in the game the Vikings made five of their six free throws to keep the lead over Bradley.
Teays Valley defeated Hilliard Bradley 53-43 to continue in the Sectional Tournament.
After the game Teays Valley Coach Trevor Younkin discussed what the game plan was for the Vikings going into their first postseason game. He said they knew Bradley is a very talented team, very scrappy and guard oriented.
“We knew we’d have to change up some defenses to give us a chance to be victorious. We went from man to man to zone and even face guarded one of their better player a couple of times.”
Younkin said he thought the beginning of the game saw nerves from both sides, but as the game went on, the nerves settled down.
“We executed a wonderful fourth quarter,” he said. “We were 12/13 at the free throw line. I talk about how free throws win championships, which I was taught in college at Otterbein, and I instilled that into the girls’ minds here.”
Before their next tournament game Trevor Younkin said the team needs to work on their minor problem with ball control.
“Sometimes we try to put the basketball through a tight window and sometimes it’s not there and gets picked off. We just have to take better care of the ball.”
The coach highlighted the play by his junior class.
“Kennedy Younkin had 19 points and she controlled the paint defensively making it hard for the other team to score. Abby Tier was 6/6 at the line in the fourth quarter. Horsley had 12 points, she was steady throughout the whole night and sparked us in the fourth quarter.”
Trevor Younkin credited Bradley for their play and how talented they are.
“To be able to win against that kind of talent it really says that what we’re doing at Teays Valley and where we’re going is a good thing,” he said. “It’s something to be proud of and it makes me, and my players, feel like we are doing the right things.”
The Vikings will take on Chillicothe in their second Sectional game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Teays Valley.
Stats from the game:
Abby Tier: 12 points
Kennedy Younkin: 19 points and made 7 2’s
Alyssa Horsley: 12 points and made 2 3’s
Gabby Watkins: 5 points and 1 three pointer
Kayla Cline: 3 points
Charisma Roberts: 2 points