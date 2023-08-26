Teays valley girls soccer at team camp

The Teays Valley girls’ soccer team attended a team camp over the summer to prepare for the 2023 season.

 Submitted photo

The Teays Valley girls’ soccer team prepped for the 2023 season by focusing on strength and conditioning, as well as leadership and culture.


  
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments