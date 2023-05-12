Sydney Manring hits a single in a game from earlier in the season. In the Sectional final game against Hilliard Darby, she had 1 run and 2 hits at bat. Manring only allowed 1 hit and had 8 strikeouts at the pitcher’s mound.
ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley softball team dominated the Hilliard Darby Panthers 11-0 in a Sectional final game Wednesday night.
The Vikings scored early and often in the five-inning game. In the first inning alone, the Vikings put three runs on the scoreboard. The second inning was also a three-run inning for Teays Valley. Abbi Revalee hit a two-run homer to give the Vikings a 5-0 lead. Michelle Brumfield scored the third run of the inning after Micah Mann singled on a line drive.
Teays Valley continued to add to the score with a four-run third inning. Isabel Sayre had the second two-run homer run of the night, giving the Vikings an 8-0 lead. Brumfield and Revalee scored the final runs of the night after Morgan Cantrell doubled on a fly ball.
Teays Valley’s explosive offense earned them the 11-0 win over Hilliard Darby. The Vikings now advance to a District semifinal game and will host Olentangy Berlin. The game is set for Monday at 5 p.m.
Stats:
Sydney Manring: at bat had 1 run and 2 hits. Pitching: 1 allowed hit and 8 strikeouts.
Michelle Brumfield: 3 runs, 1 hit
Morgan Cantrell: 1 run, 1 hit, 2 RBI
Isabel Sayre: 2 runs, 3 hits (3-3), 3 RBI, 1 home run