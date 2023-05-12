Sydney Manring swings TV

Sydney Manring hits a single in a game from earlier in the season. In the Sectional final game against Hilliard Darby, she had 1 run and 2 hits at bat. Manring only allowed 1 hit and had 8 strikeouts at the pitcher’s mound.

 By Alicia Caple/APG Media

ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley softball team dominated the Hilliard Darby Panthers 11-0 in a Sectional final game Wednesday night.


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

