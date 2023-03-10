Logan Elm baseball coach Terry Holbert sat down with the Circleville Herald to preview the upcoming season for the Braves.
This is Holbert’s eighth year coaching baseball and his third coaching baseball at Logan Elm.
Holbert said the 2022 season was a learning experience for his young team. Overall, the team won eight games and steadily improved throughout the season.
“Braylen Baker had an excellent junior campaign, hitting close to .500 with 3 HR’s but unfortunately, he tore his ACL during basketball season,” he said. “It will be challenging to replace his production, but we have a solid core of young student athletes who have been working incredibly hard.”
Outside of practice and school, the guys on the team spend a lot of time together.
“They should be VIP members of Roosters as much as they eat there, but ultimately, they enjoy being together and playing for each other,” Holbert said. “As a team we have done a lot of hitting, throwing and weight training in the off-season.”
The coach said the goal for the upcoming baseball season is simple: to get better every day. And as a coach, Holbert believes in loving his guys, pushing them to their limit, and setting a high standard of competition and character.
“Coaching is an extension of education. Great coaches are great teachers (whether they’re a classroom teacher or not). I expect our student athletes to be high character in the classroom, on the playing field, and in the community.”
Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Holbert is excited for a fresh start and the new possibilities.
“Seeing who will rise up, who will burst onto the scene and competing every day.”
The Braves have their first scrimmage of the year schedule for March 17 against Paint Valley at 5 p.m.
Logan Elm is scheduled to kick off their season at home against Westfall on March 25. The game will start at 5:15 p.m.