CHILLICOTHE — The Logan Elm boys’ bowling team defeated Westfall 1627 to 691 on Tuesday night.
The top two scorers on the night were both returning seniors. The highest scorer of the night for the Logan Elm Braves was Lance Berard with 437 pins and the second highest scorer on the night was Matthew Fullen. Berard averaged 198 and Fullen averaged 216 in the match against Westfall.
Each team played two regular games and two Baker games. The team total for Logan Elm in game one was 671 and for game two it was 686. The Braves put up 133 and 137 respectively in their two Baker games.
At the end of game one for Westfall they had 261 pins and they had 304 pins in game two. Both Baker games for Westfall had totals under 100 with scores of 67 and 59.
After the match was over, the coach of the Logan Elm boys’ bowling team Ron Cheadle discussed how the night went for his team.
“With a few of our bowlers being new, Logan Elm was able to bowl with minimal jitters,” he said. “Westfall was short two players for the night which created an advantage for us.”
Cheadle said the match against Westfall was a great building block for the new bowlers.
After their impressive win against Westfall, the team now prepares to face Vinton County on Saturday. Cheadle said they had a very talented team last year and he expects that their program hasn’t changed much.
“Vinton County is a very well coached team that always brings their “A” game,” he said. “We have a couple of practices for later this week to fine-tune areas that need improvement.”
“I fully expect that we will score higher Saturday than we did against Westfall based on the quick growth that I am seeing from our new bowlers.”
The Logan Elm boys’ bowling team will have their away game against Vinton County on Saturday December 10 at 1 p.m.