LE bowler

A Logan Elm bowler concentrates as he tries to get a spare.

 Submitted photo

CHILLICOTHE — The Logan Elm boys’ bowling team defeated Westfall 1627 to 691 on Tuesday night.


Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments