COLUMBUS — Despite leading for most of the game and fighting until the final buzzer, the Logan Elm Lady Braves fell to Hamilton Township 31 to 34 Monday night.
After the game concluded, Jennifer Blue, who coaches the Logan Elm girls’ basketball team, discussed the final few minutes of the game.
“We fell behind for the first time at the 6:58 mark in the fourth quarter, but we never trailed by more than three in the final quarter,” she said.
Blue said in the closing seconds, the Lady Braves committed a foul and Hamilton converted on both their foul shots.
“We had a look at three points in the final seconds by Hannah Rhoads, but the ball went in and then out,” she said.
As for what the Lady Braves did well, Blue said they broke the pass well and during the first quarter they worked on their defense and communication on that end of the floor.
Blue acknowledged the team faced adversity when it came to hitting shots.
“We were 3/17 from the three-point line and only shot 24% from the floor as a team,” she said. “We even missed a couple of wide-open bunnies (shots) that would have really helped us in the fourth quarter.”
According to Blue, Claire King started for the first time on the varsity team, and she had a solid performance with ten points, seven rebounds, and five steals. Blue also said Kimmy Petty played an aggressive defensive game for the team.
The Lady Braves are looking ahead to their next game where they meet their rivals, the Circleville Tigers. Blue said her team has seen them both in person and will watch them on film this week.
“The girls are all very familiar with each other and play summer ball together, so we kind of know each other’s tendencies,” she said. “It will be a tough game with a great Circleville team.”
Blue said the Lady Braves are a young team and would like the community to come out and support them.
“The girls are young and growing, and as they do, we would like for the community to come out and support them this Friday night.”