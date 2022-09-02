featured The Logan Elm girls' tennis team wins a match, loses another this week By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm girls’ tennis team won one game and lost another this week.The Logan Elm girls’ tennis team won their match against Hamilton Township earlier in the week. But the team lost the match against Bloom Carroll on Thursday night.The final score was Bloom Carroll 4 to Logan Elm 1.Senior Hope Akers played first singles against Bloom Carroll’s Jhayma Ehrenborg. The set scores were 4-6, 6-1, 5-7.Senior Casie Gaskin played second singles against Bloom Carroll’s Emily Bratton. The set scores were 1-6 and 0-6.Playing third singles was senior Lana Smith. She played against Bloom Carroll’s Ariel Howard. Smith won her sets 6-2 and 6-1.Senior Makayla Davis and junior McKinley Perkins played first doubles against Bloom Carroll’s Katelyn Lykins and Raychel Grove. The set scores were 5-7 and 4-6.Playing second doubles were senior Cheyenne Lawson and sophomore Allyson Berger against Bloom Carroll’s Kaylee Lehman and Carmen Kaut. The set scores were 3-6 and 2-6.Coach Tony Clouse also discussed what the team worked on over the summer, how the team continues to work on improving the team bond, and the team goals for this season.Clouse said over the summer the team worked on technique and producing more spin and control.“There’s no doubt that we have seen considerable improvement so far," he said.There is always room to get better, Clouse said, but he feels the team is closing in on peaking soon.When it comes to strengthening the team bond, Clouse said the girls always spend time together outside their time on the court.“I feel like we foster a good environment for all the girls on the team to bond and become closer through teamwork.," he said. Around halfway through the season coach Clouse also reflected on the goals the team has.“We want the girls to have fun and I believe they do, or they wouldn’t come back year after year," he said.Clouse continued by saying winning a match is the end result they want but it is not the only way they evaluate if they have been successful or not.“Seeing improvement from the players is rewarding, especially when some have never played tennis before practicing with us,” he said. Clouse said the team has achieved some goals because of the continued improvement and commitment the players have made to the sport.The Logan Elm girls’ tennis team return after the holiday weekend on Tuesday September 6 against Circleville. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Tony Clouse Sport Bloom Carroll Logan Elm Tennis Doubles Lana Smith Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes