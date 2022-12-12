CHILLICOTHE — The Logan Elm swim team had a successful meet Friday night against Circleville and Zane Trace.
The Logan Elm boys’ swim team placed first in the tri-meet with 46 points and the girls’ swim team finished in second place with 33 points.
Braves’ Isaac Conkel got his first win in the 100-yard backstroke, Siennah Bryant had a first place finish in the 100 free, Dane Liggins won the 100-yard butterfly, Keegan Kidd got first in the 50 free, Lindsey Bright placed first in both the 200 Individual Meadly (IM) and 50 free, and Will Higginbotham placed first in the 200-yard freestyle.
Bryant also achieved her personal record (PR) in the 50 free by trimming 1.42 seconds off and a PR in the 100 freestyle beating her old record by 2.75 seconds.
After the tri-meet concluded, Braves’ Coach Chad Conley discussed how the team performed.
Conley said his team’s willingness to try new things and the effort the team has shown is the strength of the team.
“They are willing to go out and lay it all out there and learn to become better at the craft,” he said.
Conley said his current philosophy is trying to figure out who fits best where. The event Friday night was a learning experience for the team on how to swim an event they weren’t used to swimming.
With the team having multiple swimmers finish in first place and setting new personal records, Conley attributes that success to their coachability and the work they’ve put in since the start of the season.
The big goal for both the boys’ and girls’ swim team is to win the Mid-State League (MSL) meet that takes place on January 28.
“After that, our goal is to advance as many individuals as we can beyond the Sectional meet to the District and the State meet,” Conley said.
One highlight of the night for the coach was how the whole team worked together.
“The whole team just being there for each other and cheering each other on,” Conley said.
The Logan Elm Braves are back in the water for competition against Maysville on Friday, December 16.