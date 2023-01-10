CIRCLEVILLE- The Logan Elm wrestling team finished 5th out of 14 teams at the Logan Elm Invitational on Saturday.
Logan Elm had eight players place in the Invitational. Gavin Hoover was the champion in the 126-weight class. Logan Elm’s coach Jake Daniels said Hoover is wrestling well right now.
“He had a good kid in the finals, and I believe it was 13-0 before he pinned the kid. I'm proud of the way he is working and modeling to the other guys.”
Dawson Hudson finished second in the 106-weight class in the tournament. Daniels said Hudson wrestled well at the Logan Elm Invitational.
“He beat a good kid in his pool to get the opportunity to wrestle a state qualifier in the finals. That match didn't the way we wanted it to, but there was some good stuff we saw that we can build off of to close the gap.”
Placing in fifth place in the 106-weight class was Ayden Hudson and Hunter Huhn placed fifth in the 113-weight class. Blaine Holzschuh (120-weight class), Josh Hunter (126-weight class) and Conner Green (285-weight class) all placed fourth in their respective weight classes.
Hunter Schoenborn placed third in the 150-weight class after fighting for two overtime wins after completing some big comebacks.
The Logan Elm wrestling team go back out to compete on the mats on Wednesday when they face Athens and Westfall in a tri meet. The meet starts at 6 p.m.