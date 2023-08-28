Camryn Stidham lines up to kick the ball. Stidham plays for the team sponsored by Dun By Us home improvement.
Goalie Reese Starkey is watching and waiting for the ball. Starkey plays for the team sponsored by Yaniga photography.
Goalie Kelly Harber completes a goal kick to return the ball. Harber plays for the team sponsored by L & J’s ice cream.
The Logan Elm Youth Soccer Association kicked off the 2023 season on Saturday, August 26 at Crossroads Church. 22 teams hosting 212 players were on the fields.
