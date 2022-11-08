Over the weekend the Mid-State League (MSL) Executive Committee released the MSL awards for girls’ and boys’ cross country. Finishing first in the Buckeye Division was Fairfield Union, in second was Teays Valley, and in third place was Logan Elm. The Runner of the Year was sophomore Maddux Bigam from Circleville High School.
MID-STATE LEAGUE 2022 GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Buckeye Division
Final Standings, Points
1 Fairfield Union 40
2 Teays Valley 45
3 Logan Elm 89
4 Bloom Carroll 116
5 Circleville 143
6 Liberty Union 144
7 Amanda Clearcreek 173
8 Hamilton Township 186
League Champion: Fairfield Union
Championship Coach: Rob Myers
Runner of the Year: Maddux Bigam - So. - Circleville
Team:
Honor First Name Last Name Year School
1st Maddux Bigam So. Circleville
1st Anna Conrad Jr. Fairfield Union
1st Lindsey Triplett Sr. Teays Valley
1st Andrea Phillips Sr. Fairfield Union
1st Alison Sponseller Sr. Liberty Union
1st Evie Layton Sr. Teays Valley
1st Makenna West So. Bloom Carroll
1st Abigail Pike So. Fairfield Union
1st Jenna Lathem Sr. Teays Valley
2nd Vera Henderly Fr. Logan Elm
2nd Kate Charter Fr. Teays Valley
2nd Taylor Rife Sr. Fairfield Union
2nd Kinley Whited Sr. Logan Elm
2nd Julia Widener So. Fairfield Union
2nd Averey Cottrill So. Fairfield Union
2nd Katy Zang Fr. Teays Valley
2nd Claire Wilkinson So. Fairfield Union
2nd Brianna Blauser So. Bloom Carroll
HM Chloe Anderson Jr. Logan Elm
HM Meg Warner Sr. Circleville
HM Karlee Parry Sr. Amanda Clearcreek
HM Sienna Sanborn Jr. Hamilton Township
HM Ella Borland So. Logan Elm
HM Maggie Wilson So. Logan Elm
HM Skyla White Sr. Hamilton Township
HM Camryn Ross Sr. Logan Elm
HM Payton Wrightsel So. Bloom Carroll
In boys’ cross country Fairfield Union also finished first, in second was Liberty Union, and in third was Teays Valley. The Runner of the Year was senior Marcus Runkle from Fairfield Union.
MID-STATE LEAGUE 2022 Boys Cross Country
Buckeye Division
Final standings, Points
1 Fairfield Union 25
2 Liberty Union 51
3 Teays Valley 73
4 Bloom Carroll 90
5 Logan Elm 157
6 Circleville 180
7 Hamilton Township 190
8 Amanda Clearcreek 232
League Champion: Fairfield Union
Championship Coach: Rob Myers
Runner of the Year: Marcus Runkle - Sr. - Fairfield Union