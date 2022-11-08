Over the weekend the Mid-State League (MSL) Executive Committee released the MSL awards for girls’ and boys’ cross country. Finishing first in the Buckeye Division was Fairfield Union, in second was Teays Valley, and in third place was Logan Elm. The Runner of the Year was sophomore Maddux Bigam from Circleville High School.


